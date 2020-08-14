Sarah Stein of Elko New Market began home schooling her daughters six years ago, at a time when distance learning and hybrid schooling weren’t even a thought.
“I missed them when they went to public school,” Stein said. “I always wanted to be a teacher, so it all came together one day.”
As more and more families consider going that route during the coronavirus pandemic, a home school group Stein started in Lonsdale has become a valuable support system for both veterans and newcomers.
Stein began home schooling while living in Lonsdale, where a home school group didn’t yet exist. Looking for a support system so she could connect with other home-schooling moms and her children could form friendships, Stein started Lonsdale Homeschoolers.
About six to eight families usually belong to the Lonsdale Homeschoolers group, but Stein said the number changes every year as families move to or away from the area. This month, the Lonsdale Homeschoolers Facebook group saw an increase of over 30 members in the span of one week.
Stein knows a number of families have opted to home school their children this fall rather than having them participate in distance learning, a hybrid model or classes in person. Apart from that, a number of other home-schooling cooperatives throughout the state have stopped running during the pandemic, so families have joined the Lonsdale group instead.
One new member is Danielle Capistrant, a Lonsdale mother of four. Although she home schooled her oldest son from kindergarten through third-grade, she took a break after having three more children. She had considered home-schooling all four children for a while, and the circumstances of the pandemic this year gave her a push to do just that. This fall, she plans to home school her fifth-grader, second-grader, first-grader and preschooler.
Earlier this month, Capistrant created a post for home-schooling families on the Lonsdale Happenings Facebook page. She asked if any home-schooling parents wanted to form a group for planning play dates and field trips and providing support for parents new to home-schooling. That was when Stein shared the link to her private Lonsdale Homeschoolers Facebook group with Capistrant, and since then, more families have requested access.
“I feel like it is going to be a great place for the community to support each other and come together, all while our kids are able to play freely and get the interaction they thrive on,” Capistrant said.
The group usually meets on a weekly basis at Triumphant Life Church in Lonsdale for enrichment days, field trips, play groups and volunteer opportunities, but that came to a halt in March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The group took a break for that month, Stein said, but during the summer months they’ve gathered at outdoor locations.
“This year has been a lot more difficult to plan out activities and such, but in the past we have gone to museums, a lot of state parks or different nature centers — stuff like that,” Stein said. “For volunteering, we go to nursing homes. We’ve done crafts with [the residents] or we’ll sing around Christmastime.”
Stein home schools her 13-year-old, 9-year-old and 5-year-old. Her 8- and 9-year-old stepsons go to school. After schools closed in the spring, her stepsons began participating in distance learning, and she started partnering with teachers as an added support. With a home-schooling schedule already in place, her family was accustomed to having books and resources at home.
A major advantage to home-schooling for Stein is increased time with her children and having freedom in what she teaches them. She focuses on each child’s different strengths and interests, so they can choose to learn about what they like.
“It gives you the ability to strengthen each child on an individual basis, with a more one-on-one-focused learning style,” Stein said. “I feel like we can get a lot more done home-schooling. It doesn’t take the whole eight-hour school day to get it all done at home.”
In recent weeks, Stein has offered a number of pointers and advice to help parents decide if home-schooling is right for them.
“I usually tell parents if they are considering it, then I think they might as well try it, because you’re not going to regret trying it,” Stein said. “ … I think also, if you home-school, don’t try to bring the public school mindset home. This is a whole different lifestyle. And definitely get connected with other home-schooling friends so kids can have friendships.”
Stein has also advised newcomers to “expect and accept hard days” because there will be struggles along with “joys and blessings in the journey.”