These middle school students at Holy Cross made tie blankets for All God’s Children during Catholic Schools Week.

Holy Cross Catholic School celebrated Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6 with activities and dress-up themes each school day.

Over the weekend, students had the option to lector at Masses at all three Holy Cross parishes.

Students and staff began the school week with a prayer service on Monday and a patriotic-themed dress-up day. Middle school students completed pocket flag folding for troops overseas and included a prayer in their gifts. All grades made tie blankets for the All God’s Children nonprofit.

Students in every grade participated in tie blanket making during Catholic Schools Week.
Monday was Patriotic Day at Holy Cross, as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Middle school students at Holy Cross did pocket flag folding for troops overseas as part of Catholic Schools Week.

On “Tourist Tuesday,” students dressed as if they were going on vacation. For the fun activity, they played winter Olympic games outdoors.

Students dressed like tourists on vacation on Tuesday, Feb. 9 as part of Catholic Schools Week. (Photos courtesy of Holy Cross Catholic School)
A tug-of-war was one of the winter Olympics activities at Holy Cross during Catholic Schools Week.

Wednesday was a Mass day, so students and staff dressed their best. They enjoyed donuts and juice afterwards and participated in a classroom scavenger hunt in the afternoon.

Holy Cross students and staff received a blessing of the throat during Catholic Schools Week.

Subway brought lunch to school on Thursday, and the school participated in a saints bingo game over the loudspeaker.

Friday was Adoration day, and students came to school in comfy clothes. After benediction, they ended the week with ice cream treats.

“We’re definitely missing some things because of COVID so we wanted to make the school days really rock and be fun because they’ve missed so many other events this year,” said Holy Cross Principal Connie Krocak.

