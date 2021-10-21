OTHER PROJECTS

Projects MnDOT District 6 has scheduled in the next two years:

2022

• Lighting projects on Hwy. 3 from the north side of Northfield to central Dundas, on the northern edge of Faribault and central Faribault.

• Resurfacing of Hwy. 21 from Hwy. 99 west.

• Construct roundabout at Hwy. 3 and 30th Street in Faribault.

2023

• Resurface all I-35 lanes from County Road 48 to Hwy. 21

• Concrete repaving of I-35 northbound from County Road 9 to the Heath Creek rest area.