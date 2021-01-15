The Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce is putting the finishing touches on what could be its most unique annual dinner to date.
Rather than expecting the usual crowd of around 80 guests to gather under one roof during the pandemic, the Chamber has organized a drive-thru annual dinner for Tuesday, Jan. 26. From 6 to 7 p.m., the Chamber will block off the area near 102 N. Main St., in front of its office.
“It’s something completely different, but we have to be creative,” said Lonsdale Chamber Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp. “We still wanted to do something just to get people motivated for 2021 and keep the economy going. We’ll just push through this and get through this pandemic.”
Guests will have no reason to exit their vehicles as Chamber Board members, along with Gutzke-Kupp, will guide guests and hand deliver gift certificates and swag bags. Guests will receive $45 in gift cards from seven Lonsdale Chamber member restaurants.
“We have some very creative business marketing items already, so I’m super excited about that,” Gutzke-Kupp said. “It’s a fun way to network and show off your business and what you do.”
To give guests a fun incentive for shopping local, Gutzke-Kupp will present everyone in attendance with a Bingo card to fill out until Feb. 14. The Bingo card features the nine Business of the Year nominees, and for every filled space on the card, a participant earns one entrant into a drawing for a $50 Lonsdale Chamber check. Participants can fill in spaces by purchasing something at one of the nine businesses, tagging the business on social media, or donating to the Chamber Dinner. The drawing will take place Feb. 15.
KCHK Radio will announce the winner of Lonsdale’s Business of the Year during the hour, and the Chamber will also post the result on social media. Gutzke-Kupp said rather than giving the plaque to the business owner during the drive-thru, she will stop by the winning business later in the week to hand deliver the award.
The Chamber will also announce Lonsdale First! Winners and the 50% rebate for early membership, and recognize the Chamber’s two newest board members one exiting member. Duane Frederickson will be ending his term, and Soctt Pelava of Lonsdale Auto Works and Andrew Rasmussen of Smoke have joined the board.
“I’m excited,” Gutzke-Kupp said. “It’s a different take on the annual dinner, but in return it’s really about helping the community during the pandemic, especially those businesses that were hit hardest.”