Lonsdale bar and restaurant owners have stayed afloat for the most part during COVID-19, but three facilities reached a point of needing financial relief following the most recent closures.
During its Thursday, Jan. 29 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to fully refund on-sale liquor license fees for the current term. The resolution was made in response to COVID-19 and Gov. Tim Walz’ executive orders associated with the pandemic, which restricted and forbade on-site services for bars and restaurants at different points in time over the past several months. The resolution is specific to COVID-19.
City Administrator Joel Erickson said he and Mayor Tim Rud received an email from the Whistle Stop Tavern & Grill, Smoke, and the Lonsdale American Legion requesting COVID-19 relief. Based on the email, Erickson said these facilities were able to “weather the storm” financially until the most recent closure from mid-November to mid-January, during which time the three locations took a harder hit over the holidays.
With the approval of the resolution, the city will refund 100% of the on-sale liquor license fees for these three facilities for the period July 1, 2020 to June 31, 2021. The fiscal impact to the city would be a reduction of $4,900 in on-sale liquor license free revenue.
State statute sets the maximum fee the city can charge for on-sale liquor license fees, said Erickson, and the fee does not need to be tied back to the cost of issuing the license. With the city not losing money, he said, “I think it’s a small token the city could do.”
Rud said he spoke with the bar and restaurant owners, who were appreciative of the assistance. He and Erickson also directed them to other sources of COVID-19 relief from the county, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), and the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce.
“There was a lot of time put into this resolution,” Erickson said. “It’s actually rather amazing that they were able to weather the storm. When I added it up, they were closed for over four months and had to deal with reduced occupancy or other social distance requirements for another five months. So I’m glad they were able to weather the storm and we didn’t have any of them close.”
Liquor Fund to Park Fund
With over $2.3 million in sales in 2020, Lonsdale Liquor came through for the city with its promised transfer to finance the Trcka Park building and ice rink project.
The $100,000 transfer from the Lonsdale Liquor Fund to the Park Fund has prevented the city of Lonsdale from digging into reserves to finance the project, which was substantially completed last year.
During its Thursday, Jan. 29 meeting, the City Council approved the second transfer of $50,000 from the Liquor Fund to the Park Fund. The first transfer of $50,000 was approved in September 2020, and both times, the Lonsdale Liquor had sufficient funds to make the transfer possible.
City staff proposed the $100,000 transfer last year to meet the requirements of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Recreation grant, which the city obtained to put toward the Trcka Park project. The $250,000 grant required the city to match funds one to one, an obligation the city has met by using donated equipment for the project and having a property tax levy in addition to using proceeds from Lonsdale Liquor.
Erickson said the city more than exceeded its one to one contribution.
“I think we’re really fortunate to have a liquor store, of course, that can provide funding for the parks and this hockey rink,” Rud said. “… That hockey rink is a busy place.”
The next part of the Trcka Park project involves the installation of a parking lot and walkways, a concrete sidewalk, concrete drive areas and a curb and gutter along the west and north sides of the parking area. Construction is expected to begin in mid-May and wrap up at the end of June.