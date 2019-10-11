Minnesota Millwork & Fixtures has opened a second manufacturing location in Montgomery.
This division of the Lonsdale company will focus on commercial furniture upholstery assets — building, sewing and assembling upholstered components for its clients.
The Montgomery division utilizes approximately 9,000 of the 22,000-square foot building and houses the Minnesota Millwork & Fixtures' upholstery staff and equipment. The Lonsdale location, a 52,000-square foot manufacturing plant houses architectural designers, millwork and cabinet builders, and assemblers, as well as the corporate offices and its custom furniture showroom.
The Montgomery site, which opened in mid-August, will house Minnesota Millwork & Fixtures' growing furniture upholstery division, its six full-time staff, and as many as 10 temporary staff. The company's upholstery division has grown dramatically in recent years, with to clients including as Bowlero Bowling Alleys, Outback Steakhouse and Olive Garden.
“It is difficult to find adequate space large enough to expand our business; ideally we would like to build in Lonsdale," said Randall Rivers, Minnesota Millwork & Fixtures owner and CEO.
Since 1977, Minnesota Millwork & Fixtures, formerly known as R & L Woodcraft, designs and builds environments for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Capabilities include design, prototype building and installation of commercial cabinetry and architectural millwork. Products built and designed at the Lonsdale facility include wood, metal and upholstered materials.