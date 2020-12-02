The grounds on which to declare a snow emergency generated a discussion during the Lonsdale City Council’s virtual meeting Nov. 30, resulting in approval of a revised snow plowing policy.
City Administrator Joel Erickson proposed the revisions to the policy, making the case that the city does not need to continue declaring a snow emergency any time it snows, nor every time the city plows. In the revised policy, the threshold for declaring a snow emergency was increased from 2 inches to 4 inches.
The revised policy also states that the city administrator, rather than the public works director, will be in charge of declaring snow emergencies from here on out. Another change is that the city will plow all Lonsdale park parking lots to accommodate residents who have nowhere to park during snow emergencies.
Prior to the meeting, Erickson asked both Police Chief Jason Schmitz and Public Works Director Russ Vlasak if declaring a snow emergency is necessary for every snowfall, but they gave different responses.
Schmitz said declaring a snow emergency any time it snows is unnecessary from a public safety standpoint, and with many vehicles still parked on the street after minimal snowplow, approximately 150 vehicles were ticketed last year.
But from a public works standpoint, Vlasak said it makes sense to declare a snow emergency any time it snows so no one parks on the road, eliminating plow obstruction. This creates less work for city staff, who then don’t need to replow areas where vehicles were previously parked.
“The reason to call a snow emergency is to lessen the liability of the city for the damage to property,” Vlasak said at the meeting.
The problem, Vlasak explained, is that many vehicles remain parked on the street despite the snow emergency, preventing the city from plowing the roads properly.
The City Council discussed the possibility of adopting a “no parking” policy from around 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on specific dates to address the plowing issue. Vlasak was in favor of this idea. However, Mayor Tim Rud pointed out that many Lonsdale residents don’t have garages to park inside overnight and have no choice but to use the street.
Councilor Cindy Furrer favored the no street parking overnight policy from Nov. 1 through April 1, but with November already passed, Councilor Kevin Kodada said he would prefer the city try raising the snow emergency criteria to 4 inches.
Councilor Steve Cherney disagreed with Kodada, believing the city could work with the public to make the overnight parking ban work. Kodada made the motion to approve the revised snow removal policy. The council approved the revision 3-2 with Cherney and Furrer voting nay.
The complete snow removal policy for Lonsdale will be available on the city's webpage, lonsdalemn.com.