Tri-City United High School seniors Brandon Balma, Geena Ehlers, Cohl Paggen and Ellie Singleton are making TCU history as they wrap up their final year in Business Professionals of America (BPA).
The students placed first in the Financial Analysts Team category at the BPA Spring State Leadership Conference March 5 through 7 in Minneapolis and will advance to the National Leadership Conference May 6 through 10 in Washington, DC.
“This is our first year [making it to nationals], and we’re very excited,” Balma said. “This is also the first time TCU has sent a team to nationals.”
Balma and Ehlers also earned the right to compete at the national conference in their individual categories. Ehlers placed third as an Administrative Support Research individual at the state contest and Balma placed fifth in Legal Office Procedures.
In his category, Balma took a legal terminology test containing 150 questions. Competitors who make three or more mistakes earn an automatic zero, but Balma placed fifth out of about 40 students.
For Ehlers’ project, she wrote a paper on the ways administrative support can improve the workplace. At the state conference, she spoke about her paper in front of judges and then qualified for nationals.
As a team, Balma, Ehlers, Paggen and Singleton joined forces for the first time three years ago. They competed as a Financial Analysts team for the first time last year, as juniors, but fell short of advancing to nationals by placing third (teams that place first and second qualify for nationals).
“We took what we did wrong and the feedback we got from judges last year and got a better result this year,” Paggen said.
Thirteen teams competed in the Financial Analysts Team category at state, Balma said. Teams receive scenarios involving failing businesses, and competitors need to use math and data points to bring their corporation back to financial stability.
Last year, Paggen said her team focused too heavily on marketing when the judges wanted a stronger financial focus. With their prior experience in mind, the TCU team upped their numbers and financial data to meet the judges’ expectations this time around.
“We met a lot at school and worked on it during our advisory period,” said Ehlers. “A couple times we met up outside the school and worked on it, too.”
Apart from knowing the ins and outs of BPA, the qualifying team members know each other’s strengths and weaknesses from competing together for three years. They’re also close friends outside of BPA, Paggen noted.
Being seniors this year, the friends are nearing their final days of competing together.
"I feel like it would be more sad if it was actually over," Paggen said. "The emotion will hit after [nationals]."
After high school, the team members plan to take what they've learned from BPA and apply those skills to their future careers. Ehlers wants to pursue a career in business, and Balma is going into law and aspires to become an elected official. Paggen believes the leadership skills she acquired through BPA will help her in the medical field.
Before graduation, Balma, Ehlers, Paggen and Singleton will compete at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington, D.C. and stay in National Harbor, Maryland. Their adviser, Stacy Lindblom, will accompany them on their trip.
“We strive for perfection,” Balma said. “We’re going for the national trophy.”