After proms were canceled last year and with COVID-19 still spreading in 2021, many in the senior class entered the school year wondering if they would even have a prom. But as vaccination rates have increased, the students of Tri-City United were finally given a chance to enjoy prom last weekend, and Le Sueur-Henderson and Cleveland Public School are preparing for their own.
Though prom is back, schools have implemented a swath of changes to ensure the event meets COVID-19 guidelines. TCU made the biggest change of all the local schools, canceling the dance entirely. Instead, students were treated to an all-new prom experience.
Rather than allow kids to get in close contact through the traditional dance, TCU opted bring students out on a riverboat cruise for a night of games and activities. After the grand march on Saturday, students were bused to Harriet Island in St. Paul to board Padleford Riverboats. The boating trip across the river included dinner with casino games, bingo, a caricaturist, karaoke and yard games. After a night of activity, students could watch the sunset from the boat.
To further limit potential spread, the prom and grand march was split into two groups. One group marched in the Secret Garden themed grand march at 2 p.m. and the other at 4 p.m. To accommodate the community, the grand marches were livestreamed. After the grand marches, each group took separate boats out on the river.
Though the night was far different from a normal prom, TCU teacher Carolyn Harmeyer said that many students appreciated it.
“From everything I have heard today, the kids were pleased we were able to have an event,” said Harmeyer. “They really seemed to enjoy themselves, and I had quite a few thank us for the chance.”
Le Sueur-Henderson and Cleveland are planning more traditional proms, but both schools have had to make changes to accommodate the pandemic. Students can dance but they will also have to social distance by dancing in pods with a small cohort of six.
“The pods are the best because we can dance with other people but I am just grateful that we get to have prom,” said Grace Hardel, on the LS-H Student prom committee. “We need to remember to look at the bright side.”
Both schools are also commemorating the canceled proms of last year in their own unique way. At Cleveland Public Schools, the selected prom theme is “Frozen in Time” which is intended to be the true junior senior prom of 2020. The prom committee of Le Sueur-Henderson chose a “Come See the Lights” theme based off of the Disney film Tangled. This theme was the intended prom theme of 2020, before the dance was canceled.
“Last year’s prom committee chose this theme and since they didn’t get to use it, we decided to honor them and stick to that theme,” said Mia Schwarz on the student prom committee.
Le Sueur-Henderson is also moving their prom outdoors. Lights will be strung up from makeshift posts, decorated like the floating lantern scene from Tangled. Despite the changes, students are just as thrilled.
“Prom will feel different since we can only be in our pod, but I think everyone is just so thankful we even get to do anything,” said Schwarz. “Lots of surrounding schools weren’t able to do quite as much as us. The prom committee has been given lots of donations and cannot express how grateful we are for everyone who has contributed. We are excited to see everything come together this weekend."