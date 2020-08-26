Lonnie Seifert began his tenure as Tri-City United superintendent under unusual circumstances this summer, but he’s optimistic about the changes ahead that he and the district as a whole will soon undergo.
“He’s very eager to get started,” Brenda Rosier, administrative assistant said of Seifert. “It’s been a good, smooth transition.”
Since his first day on the job July 1, Seifert has taken a look at the district’s strengths, gotten to know the administration staff, met with School Board members, and became more familiar with finances and process procedures, which vary from district to district. In addition to the usual adjustments expected of a new superintendent, Seifert has also spent the past two months focusing on the learning models the district will adopt this year.
What makes TCU capable of handling the changes associated with the pandemic, from Seifert’s angle, include the upgraded facilities and infrastructure that allow for good air movement and plenty of space to spread out. In terms of education, he believes staff’s exposure to distance learning in the spring will serve them well if the model were to change to full-time distance learning again. Whether teachers handle lessons in person or via hybrid model, Seifert is confident in his staff’s abilities.
Even without taking the pandemic into account, Seifert views TCU as a district committed to excellence and achieving at a high level. Families and students have plenty of opportunities within the schools, he said, but that doesn’t take away from the “small school” feel.
In 35 years of education, Seifert has worn many hats. Before becoming a superintendent for the first time two years ago at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Schools, he was an elementary school teacher, an activities director, an assistant principal and a principal. He knew as a student at the former Barrett High School that he wanted to pursue a degree in education, in part because his mom was an educator and also because he considered his teachers outstanding role models.
“Don’t fix what isn’t broken” is the philosophy Seifert follows as he fills the shoes of former TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler. Instead, he wants to expand upon programming already available, like AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), and continue to work on implementation of social/emotional learning. That means not only make mental health resources accessible to students, but to teachers as well — particularly during the pandemic.
Rather than introducing new initiatives, Seifert plans to spend his first year as superintendent listening and evaluating opportunities for growth in the district. One goal of his is to find ways to decrease open-enrollment and consider programming that can make TCU a “school of choice.”
As a superintendent, Seifert said his job is to have expectations of administrators and support their skill sets rather than micromanaging. He expects that type of support to trickle down to teachers and then to students. One of his goals as superintendent is to be out in the different school buildings, observe what happens in the classrooms and be attentive to community happenings.
“I look forward to being part of the community and part of the school and seeing how we as a school can grow and meet the needs of students in the ever-changing educational world,” Seifert said.
Outside of school, Seifert enjoys golfing as well as walking and traveling with his wife, Brenda. Because being a superintendent requires long hours, he said he devotes most of his time outside of work to his family. He and Brenda have two grown children and two grandchildren.
Seifert and Brenda bought a house in Montgomery after he accepted his position at TCU. They previously lived in Montgomery from 1990 to 2000, so he knows the area well.
“I believe it’s hardworking, quality people [who live in Montgomery], and I like the small town feel,” Seifert said. “It will be a good opportunity to get to know people and try to support the businesses here.”