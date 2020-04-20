While the COVID-19 pandemic has people staying indoors, Mayo Clinic is finding new ways to serve their patients in nursing homes.
In March, Mayo distributed iPads to 17 nursing homes across Minnesota, including Central Health Care in Le Center, Ridgeview Le Sueur Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter, Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center in New Prague, and Lakeshore Inn in Waseca.
At a time when the spread of infectious disease has made it unsafe for nursing residents to see their doctors, this technology is giving thousands of patients the health care they need through a practice known as telehealth. Simply through using the iPads’ teleconferencing features, patients can be face-to-face with Mayo Clinic staff from the comfort of home.
“As residents are being seen through telehealth on a weekly basis, Mayo Clinic staff can see us, we can see them,” said Dori Mutch, a LNHA consultant with Central Health Care. “The video can also be used so that the physician can see the extremity or the anatomy of a resident and find out what’s going on. Say for example, an eye infection we can show the physician what that looks like.”
For people like Jerome Determan, having access to this technology has been essential. The 88-year old was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009 and was told he may only live for another three years. Today, he feels just fine, but Determan has yet to enter remission and must still receive treatment for his cancer. While he still needs on-site infusion treatments at Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic campuses, some of his appointments can be handled remotely through video visits.
“We have very much appreciated our patients’ willingness to try the technology so we can continue to provide them with quality care in their homes,” said Amrit Singh, M.B.B.S., Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague oncologist in a press release from the Mayo Clinic. “We’ve been so pleased with how smoothly the process has gone and how many patients we’ve been able to serve so far. We want to encourage many more patients to schedule these visits for any health care needs that don’t require a physical exam during this period when it’s safer to shelter in place.”
Telehealth has been used for years at Mayo Clinic and throughout the health system, including on rural medical campuses to connect patients with specialists in Rochester, among other locations. But the novel coronavirus required a hastening of widespread use, meaning thousands of patients like Determan are experiencing it for the first time this spring. It’s taken some effort to get used to, but Lakeshore Inn Director of Nursing Marlene Robran said patients are figuring it out just fine.
“It’s a little different for most people in that generation,” said Robran. “So at first they are questioning it or looking at it kind of funny, but once they realize where the voice is coming from they’re enjoying it.”
When a doctor’s visit on the computer first came up, Determan thought, “Well, I’m computer illiterate.” But thankfully his wife, Donna, is not. She has a computer and an iPad, and she got her husband all set up for his first video visit. The visits only require a device and an internet connection. No software needs to be downloaded.
“I’ve used Skype, and it’s very similar,” said Donna in a press release from Mayo Clinic. “I got it on the computer, and everything went fine. (The Connected Care person) walks you right through it. It went really smooth.”
Determan agreed and was so impressed with how the visit went that he hoped they would continue using it after the COVID-19 pandemic. He and Donna have made trips to Rochester for check-ups that don’t involve a physical exam, and he thought video visits would be a big time-saver.
“In this day and age, if there’s new technology that will make things better for you and me, then let’s do it,” Determan said in a press release. “If we all kept using the same stuff we were born with, we’d all be driving horses and buggies. Let’s progress with the world.”
To take advantage of these online visits, patients need to have a Patient Online Services account. They can inquire about setting up an account when calling to make an appointment, which are required for video visits. Patients are asked to log into their account 15 minutes before their appointment. Their provider will log in at the scheduled visit time and the session will begin. Those who have trouble with the program can receive guidance from Mayo.
“Our concern at first was acquainting patients with the technology. In Oncology, we work in large part with an older population and not all of them have access to computers,” said Tracy Culbertson, Oncology nurse manager with Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague in a press release. “But a lot of people have had family members who can help. Or, if they have a computer and can log into their Patient Online Services account and click the link that says, ‘Click here to start visit,’ then a member of the Mayo Clinic Connected Care team appears on the screen and walks the patient through the process of ensuring the sound and video are working properly. They make it very simple.”
Mutch was grateful to have the technology at Central Health Care’s disposal. She said it keeps residents up to date with their healthcare while keeping them safe.
“It’s made a significant impact in that we have a transparent way of communicating through the use of technology with our physician nurse practitioner and the resident and the nursing staff, said Mutch. “It keeps our facility residents safe with COVID-19 restricting the movements of our practitioners and family and friends to the building so it decreases the ability for the virulent to get into the building so it keeps our residents safe and it keeps our practitioners safe.”