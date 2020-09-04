Starting out the academic year at a new school is just half of the transition for Tri-City United Lonsdale Principal Tony Johnson, who began his first official day on the job July 1.
Due to the unique circumstances associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson began preparing for the academic year 2020-21 one month earlier than what was planned. He joined the new principals transitional team and began meeting with former TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer early in the summer to prepare for his administrative role.
In the past couple months, Johnson also met with 40 TCU Lonsdale staff members one on one to learn what they expect from him as an administrator.
Johnson learned Tuesday that TCU Lonsdale, along with all other elementary grade levels in the district, would adopt the hybrid learning model rather than holding classes in person five days a week. Thankfully, Johnson said the district already spent many hours of the summer figuring out how a hybrid model would function at TCU Schools.
“We were planning for all three scenarios, but the hybrid model had the most unknowns,” Johnson said.
While his team already knew how in-person learning works, and distance learning became more familiar to families and teachers in the spring, hybrid learning needed a closer look. A hybrid task force composed of teachers at every grade level as well as specialist teachers discussed restrictions, requirements and plans surrounding the hybrid model.
At TCU Lonsdale, students will be divided into an A group and B group and meet either Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday or Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday. Students in grades one through six will have their core classes like language arts and math on the days they attend school in person and meet with art, Phy-Ed and music specialists virtually on the days they don’t attend classes in person. For kindergarten students, specialist teachers will visit their classrooms.
COVID-19 aside, Johnson said his goal for the year ahead is to prioritize strong relationships with students and families. He also plans to dig deeper into the school’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program and make sure staff communicates clear expectations for students.
“The staff here have been so positive and outgoing at a hectic time,” Johnson said. “ … They have amazing ideas and don’t let a problem hinder them from accomplishing something … We’re extremely excited for meeting students and families and can’t wait for conferences.”
School resumes at TCU Lonsdale Thursday, Sept. 10.