The No. 18 seeded Tri-City United girls soccer team (0-3) will compete in a play-in game Saturday, Oct. 5 at No. 15 Cannon Falls (2-10-1).
The winner will play at No. 10 Jordan (5-7-3) Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the 18-team Section 2A Girls Soccer Tournament. The victor of that game will progress to No. 7 Mankato East/Loyola Cougars (6-5-0) Thursday and then No. 2 St. Peter (11-2-2) for the quarterfinals Saturday, Oct. 12.
Competing in a second play-in game this Saturday is No. 17 Worthington (1-14) at No. 16 Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair (2-12) (Winner plays at Waseca (8-5-1) Tuesday).
Other first-round games include: No. 13 Faribault (3-11) at No. 12 Marshall (4-8) and No. 14 Glencoe-Silver Lake (3-9) at No 11 Albert Lea (5-9).