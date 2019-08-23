If there was ever an opportunity to participate in human bowling, meet the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office K9 and learn about the various youth offerings in the Tri-City United School District, the 2019 United 4 Healthy Youth and Families event was it.
The Tri-City United High School stadium became a hub for information and youth activities Thursday evening as vendors set up tables and guests wandered from station to station.
At this year’s United 4 Healthy Youth and Families expo, children tested their skills kicking soccer balls into nets, scoring goals and completing an inflatable obstacle course. The Montgomery-based Cub Scout Pack 322 and Lonsdale’s Cub Scout Pack 327 even showed young guests how to shoot at a target with a bow and arrow.
United 4 Healthy Youth and Families wasn’t only about physical activities. At the Le Sueur County 4-H table, youth participated in trivia related to agriculture. A representative of Montgomery Family Dental quizzed children with true or false questions related to oral hygiene and presented a game of “pin the toothpaste on the toothbrush.”
Some vendors briefed parents and their children about the sports offerings through TCU, such as the Special Olympics teams. Others from organizations outside the district, like Girl Scouts, described the different openings available to various age levels.
Anna Olson, a volunteer support coordinator for Girl Scouts, explained that Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center have 10 troops between three communities, many of them currently with older girls in grades four through six. These groups are smaller than average with six to eight members, so Olson said there’s room for more girls.
Other vendors, like Mayo Clinic Health System, attended the event to promote health services. This year, representatives Mackenzie Dougan of operations and Priscilla Malinski, LPN educated parents on the advantages of setting up their children’s sports physicals inside well-child appointments.
Dougan said well-child appointments are considered preventative medicine, so insurance covers most appointments until a child is 17 or 18. These appointments address mental and social concerns children and teens may have.
Malinski said adolescents fill out a mental wellness screening form with language appropriate for their age levels. They may ask what certain words mean, but otherwise they answer the questions without help from parents.
“Surprisingly, their answers are pretty honest,” said Malinski.
Apart from health services, other vendors promoted school offerings. TCU Early Learning Coordinator, said there are still openings for Little Titans five-day preschool as well as KidZone, the before and after school care program. Visit tcu2905.us/page/4265 for more information.