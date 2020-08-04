Candied jalapeños, homemade peanut butter, pens carved out of corn husks and children’s face masks are just a few of the unique finds available at the Lonsdale Farmers Market.
Brenda Hergenroder, owner of Cakes by Brenda and the coordinator of the Lonsdale Farmers Market this year, organized the market outside the Whistle Stop Tavern and Grill. Vendors began selling their products the first Friday in June and plan to continue as long as the weather holds out, likely until October. Between 10 and 15 vendors set up their booths from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday.
Hergenroder reported busy, steady traffic like previous summers. Vendors already distance themselves apart, so following social distancing protocol is a natural practice.
“Everyone is behaving; everyone knows to stay back,” Hergenroder said. “All the vendors have sanitizer and wipes out. If we handle money, we know to sanitize.”
Dori Vikla, owner of Vikla Farm and Greenhouse, agreed that traffic has been steady throughout the weeks.
“It’s nice to see a lot of people coming out, and social distancing, of course,” Vikla said. “We’ve heard a lot of positives about the location being very accessible.”
A number of products available at the market are either homegrown or homemade and serve a variety of household functions.
With a state mask mandate in place, Vicki King's products were selling like hot cakes July 31. A widow and a retired nurse, King kept herself busy during the pandemic by sewing face masks out of quilting fabric. Now, she sells her masks at the market each week. Her sizes range from “itty bitty” to adult and feature sports logos, cartoon characters, and other fun patterns.
Alexa Calliguri and her grandfather, Marlin Anderson, also used their crafting skills to make their items. Anderson has made woodwork products for about 40 years and passed his knowledge to Calliguri. Together, they sell handmade objects that range from cribbage sets to cutting boards. One of the most intricate items Calliguri learned how to carve is a pen made out of a real corn cob.
The youngest vendor at the Lonsdale Farmers Market is Estela Hoffard, 10, who began selling her own watercolor canvas paintings this year. Her dad brought her to one of the first Lonsdale Farmers Markets this summer and encouraged her to complete about one dozen paintings before setting up her own booth.
Hoffard said most of her ideas come from her own imagination, but sometimes things around her spark inspiration. One painting of a cactus represents Arizona, where she used to live.
“I like to use watercolors because you can make different shades of one color,” said Hoffard. “Sometimes I start with a pencil.”
Nicole Tyrell, a Young Living Essential Oils independent distributor from Montgomery, brings not only her company products to the market but also sells her own homemade bug spray — a best seller in Lonsdale — and plant juice. Other popular items include cannabidiol (CBD) oil and focus rollers that contain calming oils.
Mariah and Ben Bryant are also about natural products, but they put their emphasis on homemade peanut butter. Their company, The Whole Oat, offers peanut butter samples and jars of a variety of consistencies and flavors at the Lonsdale Farmers Market, along with snack bars, granola packs and several body products.
Laurie and Rodney Gentry often surprise their customers with their main offering: candied jalapeños. The treat originated in Texas, where Laurie learned how to make her own after she met Rodney in San Antonio. Now, they sell their products by the jar under the name Laurie’s Cowboy Candy. According to Laurie, the candied jalapenos go well on burgers, pizzas, and even desserts.
“Surprisingly, ‘Minnesota nice’ has embraced it,” Laurie said. “They are pepper people … It’s really fun to see people’s expressions when they say they don’t like peppers, and then they try it and walk away with a jar.”