The city of Lonsdale budgeted $2.2 million for a new police facility, but with bids coming up higher than expected, the City Council has approved the lowest bid at $2.3 million.
Melissa Stein, associate of Wold Architects and Engineers, presented an overview of the bids to the council during its Thursday meeting and described two options the city could take to get the project off the ground.
Nineteen general contractors bid on the project, with the lowest bid being KUE Contractors based in Watkins. With the bid exceeding the expected cost of construction, Stein presented the council with two options: postpone the award of the contract and negotiate with the lowest bidding contractor to a price the city considers fair, or reject all the bids and redesign the police facility to fit within the budget.
Stein explained that the city has the option to hold the bids for 60 days, and delaying the project award would not push back the construction timeline.
Councilor Steve Cherney was at first reluctant to consider the first option, supposing the process of negotiating a different price with the lowest bidder is unfair and inequitable to the other project bidders. Councilor Scott Pelava agreed that it’s possible a different contractor could come back with price reductions just like the lowest bidder.
Understanding these points, Rud proposed the city award the contractor first and then work to reduce the price. This process, he said, is similar to the valuation engineering the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) undergoes with road construction projects.
“The incentive of the contractor is to come up with savings that both parties save in, so the contractor would make some money and the city saves money,” Rud said. “That’s the theory of it.”
In talking with the contractors and understanding the numbers from their subcontractors, Stein said there wasn’t any one major outlier contributing to the higher cost. All materials, whether steel, precast, or mechanical, are simply higher than usual, she said.
Pelava relayed his disappointment in the outcome, citing Wold’s previous confidence that the city could accomplish the project without exceeding the budgeted price, only to come up with a total $535,000 higher.
Ready to move one with the project, Cherney said his vote would be to approve the project as written with KUE Construction.
“I know the number that’s before us is the best number, period,” he said, and Pelava agreed.
City Administrator Joel Erickson said he agreed with moving the project forward but wanted to remind the council that the city’s property tax levy increased by $150,000 between 2020 and 2021.
The city has adopted a capital improvement plan to pay for the police facility, pledging its full tax authority to pay a debt service not to exceed $2.5 million. The levy alone for the police station for the next 20 years is $150,000, not including increases in personnel and street projects.
“I want to remind the council that probably the next couple years there will be tax increases and potentially substantially more than what they have been recently or are this year,” Erickson said.
Rud noted the city did receive a cheap interest rate, with record lows for the bond market.
Erickson added that the city could have received a bid of $2 million and could have ended up with a more expensive project with a higher interest rate.
“We all get down on money but it’s more than money in this case,” Rud said. “It’s the need, it’s all those kinds of things, the protection, the moral … We’re doing the big picture thing and we have to move the city ahead.”