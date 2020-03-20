The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged every area of the state and nation to limit person-to-person exposure and adjust normal procedures, and the city of Lonsdale is no exception.
Gov. Tim Walz has so far issued elective orders to close Minnesota schools until at least March 27 as well as bars and restaurants. However, many services remain available even though the practice of social distancing being enforced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Lonsdale Public Library, Public Works and the Police Station have closed, City Administrator Joel Erickson said Friday, and first responders such as police officers and firefighters continue to follow guidelines of the CDC when interacting with others.
The Villages of Lonsdale also established a no-visitor policy to protect residents from being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
On Thursday, Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp emailed a list of Chamber businesses that are still open and those that now have limited hours. As of Thursday, most businesses in Lonsdale remain open, but Salon 146 closed until March 28 with the exception of drive-up product sales Friday and Saturday.
Mackenthun’s is open regular hours but reserves 7 to 8 a.m. for elderly and compromised immune system clients only.
Casey’s General Store remains open 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday and continues pizza deliveries Thursday through Sunday evenings.
Pizzeria 201 in Montgomery remains open for curbside pickup and delivery seven days a week - 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Lonsdale Country Market customers may call 744-2356 to order beef and hogs, but delivery is not available at this time.
The Lonsdale Subway remains open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day for online orders and pick up availability only.
The Whistle Stop Tavern and Grill is also open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for curbside pickup orders only. Call 744-5528 to place an order.
Ettlin’s Ranchero Supper Club in Webster remains open 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for pickup orders only and asks that customers call in their orders in advance at 952-652-2700. The menu will be posted online at rancherosupperclub.com each week on Monday.
New Prague Floral and Such continues deliveries via phone at 952-758-4656 and online at newpraguefloral.com. Gift cards are also available.
Lonsdale City Hall maintains regular hours, but Erickson asks patrons to use the drop box for payments and permits, or to make transactions online. Erickson said Friday the March 26 City Council meeting will be held via teleconference, and he assumes this will continue for the short term.
Melissa Kreuser-American Family Insurance also accepts payments via drop box during regular hours. Kreuser asks customers to communicate by calling, emailing, or downloading the app.
Frandsen Bank and Trust is open regular hours, but drive-up only. The lobby is open to pre-scheduled appointments only, and those appointments should be made via phone at 744-2361.
Lonsdale Auto Works will keep business by doing pickup and delivery using key drops and lock box pick ups. Credit card payments must be made via phone at 744-3304.
Lonsdale Chiropractic patients must also schedule appointments via phone at 744-5514 in advance. Appointments available on the current day will be posted on the Lonsdale Chiropractic Facebook page.
Pet Perfect Grooming also accepts appointments via phone at 744-4692.
Other area businesses that remain open enforce social distancing for customers who enter their facilities. These include Generations Building, Lonsdale Auto Parts, Lonsdale Liquor, Something For All, Lonsdale Feed Mill, Tim’s Small Engine and Lonsdale Hardware and Rental.