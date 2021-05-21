street fair 4.jpg

Vendors at the Lonsdale Street Fair held drawings for prizes, gave away free goodies, and even offered ice cream. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

The rain had subsided and jackets and masks were generally tossed aside when Londsale area residents gathered for the second Street Fair/Business Expo of its kind Thursday evening.

Located on Ash Street NE outside Mackenthun's Fine Foods with progress on the new First National Bank coming along in the background, the street fair and business expo featured food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, free samples and chances to win prizes.

Hank Neiland and Wade Fradenburgh provided live entertainment at the Lonsdale Street Fair and Business Expo. Not pictured, Zach Miller played from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
House of Insurance Agency, Inc. offered free snacks while visiting with clients at the spring business expo. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Lonsdale resident Jennifer Eggum was among the guests at the Street Fair who brought her family, including her husband, Andrew, daughter, Kaia, and mother, Gayle Berg, "to get out after COVID, see the businesses here in town, and have a bite to eat."

Jennifer Eggum, center, brought her husband, Andrew, daughter, Kaia, and mother, Gayle Berg to the Lonsdale Street Fair to see businesses and get a bite to eat. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

At the same table, Montgomery resident Jenna Campbell said she ventured to Lonsdale for the Street Fair to get out of the house for the first time in a while without masks.

Jenna Campbell came from Montgomery with her daughters Greta, 2, and Hazel, 1, to check out the Lonsdale Street Fair and Business Expo held Thursday evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Replacing the indoor business expo typically held in March, the outdoor event included "passports" guests could take to the different booths to collect stamps and submit the completed cards into a drawing.

The Czech Heritage Club returned to the Lonsdale Street Fair for a second time. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Penny the Pig of Frandsen Bank and Trust posed for a photo at the Lonsdale Street Fair and Business Expo. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Schools like Tri-City United and Holy Cross Catholic School, businesses like Frandsen Bank and Trust and Lonsdale Auto Works, and services like Northfield Hospital and Clinics and Lonsdale Dental set up booths to promote their products and services and give away items like snacks, magnets, hand sanitizer spray, pamphlets and toothbrushes. Some booths also had quizzes, guessing games and drawings for gift baskets.

Lonsdale Ambassadors made crowns as a craft for Lonsdale Street Fair patrons. Pictured from left: Destiny Grant, Jules Rotter, Isabella Ohmann David, Morgan Kes and Reagan Gaul. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Northfield Hospital and Clinics gave away free hand sanitizer spray at the Business Expo. Pictured are Jillian Simon with her daughter, Jemma, and Maggie Underdahl. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

"We're here to promote happiness to the valued people in our community," said George Kasper, who worked at the beer garden. "It's good to see the crowd and all the people who are participating." 

