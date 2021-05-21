The rain had subsided and jackets and masks were generally tossed aside when Londsale area residents gathered for the second Street Fair/Business Expo of its kind Thursday evening.
Located on Ash Street NE outside Mackenthun's Fine Foods with progress on the new First National Bank coming along in the background, the street fair and business expo featured food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, free samples and chances to win prizes.
Lonsdale resident Jennifer Eggum was among the guests at the Street Fair who brought her family, including her husband, Andrew, daughter, Kaia, and mother, Gayle Berg, "to get out after COVID, see the businesses here in town, and have a bite to eat."
At the same table, Montgomery resident Jenna Campbell said she ventured to Lonsdale for the Street Fair to get out of the house for the first time in a while without masks.
Replacing the indoor business expo typically held in March, the outdoor event included "passports" guests could take to the different booths to collect stamps and submit the completed cards into a drawing.
Schools like Tri-City United and Holy Cross Catholic School, businesses like Frandsen Bank and Trust and Lonsdale Auto Works, and services like Northfield Hospital and Clinics and Lonsdale Dental set up booths to promote their products and services and give away items like snacks, magnets, hand sanitizer spray, pamphlets and toothbrushes. Some booths also had quizzes, guessing games and drawings for gift baskets.
"We're here to promote happiness to the valued people in our community," said George Kasper, who worked at the beer garden. "It's good to see the crowd and all the people who are participating."