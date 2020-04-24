Whether you are making music or listening to it, the well-loved art form takes on many roles.
Although it’s mainly seen as a form of entertainment, music is also known for its healing powers. Long-time musician Ron Kadrlik views music as “connecting,” especially during this time of isolation.
Since early April, Kadrlik has posted a Song a Day on Facebook for his family and friends to enjoy. Kadrlik is well-known in his hometown of New Prague for his passion for playing and writing music. Now a paraproessional at Lincoln Elementary School in Faribault, Kadrlik has lived in Kenyon for the last three years.
He thought of the song a day idea after experiencing countless hours of boredom at home, which he describes as being “just like everyone else.”
While Kadrlik could fill the empty hours at home playing music for himself, he didn’t find it near as much fun as playing in front of an appreciative audience. By posting a song a day on Facebook, Kadrlik has been able to connect with friends and family he normally wouldn’t — specifically those who live outside southern Minnesota.
“It’s been my favorite connection,” added Kadrlik of his new endeavor.
He has heard from friends, cousins, musicians, rugby and football teammates, and Marine Corps buddies, as well as friends in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Connecticut and Ohio.
When it comes to thinking of a new song to post everyday, Kadrlik has no trouble doing so. He credits his musical past for that ability. He began playing drums in fifth grade, but while he started to play guitar in grade school, he didn’t really take up the instrument until about 10 years ago. He played the drums in the Ruggs band for 11 years, and played guitar and sang in the Trouba Troubadours for 10 years.
“I’ve got a number of songs [to play], I also write songs,” said Kadrlik. “Most of my songs are about growing up in New Prague and being Czech.”
Kadrlik ensures he stays connected to his Czech roots through music.
One of his bands — the Trouba Troubadours — contains one Czech word (trouba) which translates to the English word “fool.”
Kadrlik has also written several songs recognizing his Czech heritage, most of which can be found on his CD titled “Hometown: Ron Kadrlik and Kamarádi” which he describes as a “reflection of his roots.” Kamarádi is a Czech word for friends.
The CD is complete with unique, original songs. Three of which are about an evening in Veseli (a small community in Rice County) the stubborn nature of Bohemians (residents of the region of the Czech Republic) and about “waking up and smelling the jitrnice,” a Czech pork sausage.
“The Czech heritage influence of my upbringing is something which defines me to this day,” wrote Kadrlik in his “Hometown” album description.
While many songs are Czech, Kadrlik says he also plays other varieties of music, such as old country: “Heard it in a Love Song,” As Good as I Once Was” and “Try a Little Kindness,” which was dedicated to the doctors, nurses and health care workers who he says are “our heroes.”
Kadrlik and both bands continue to rehearse when time allows and to find a “new” normal, while practicing social distancing. He says there have been a few of the bands’ scheduled events that have been canceled.
“Just like everybody else, it’s affected anyone playing music, and going out, everything’s kind of on hold,” said Kadrlik. “Everyone is practicing from home and anxious to get playing again.”
Even after restrictions are lifted, Kadrlik says he will keep posting a song a day. As for his Facebook audience, he says there is a good music following, as his videos receive anywhere from 100 to as high as 200 views each day.