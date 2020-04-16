Easter was a little different in Lonsdale this year, and not just because it snowed.
Instead of dressing up in their Sunday best to attend packed church services, the faithful celebrated in smaller groups, many limited to their own households. The ban of large group gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the way churches and individuals observed the Easter season.
Lonsdale resident Taylor Prchal typically celebrates Easter with extended family, visiting one side for lunch and the other for dinner, but this year she and her family video chatted with family members outside their home. Instead of going to church, many of her family members “attended” a service recorded on video recorded.
“We then made a delicious in-home dinner and set up our own Easter egg hunt with bottles of different types of beer (adult version),” said Prchal.
Heidi Jo Griffin spent Easter with her two teens living at home and reached out to extended family and friends via phone.
“Taking extra time to get out safely in nature makes a big difference in staying positive and healthy,” said Griffin.
Area churches offered virtual services for congregants rather than celebrating Easter in person. Trondhjem Lutheran Pastor Sue Leibnitz, for one, streamed services online for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“For those who don’t have the internet, we mailed out a newsletter that had a printed sermon and other information in it,” said Kim Smisek, Trondhjem Lutheran Church administrator.
In the days leading up to Easter and the days following, Leibnitz provided other resources like daily scriptures from The Book of Psalms and devotions on Facebook. Members also receive worship materials via Facebook, Instagram and email. That included pieces of music a Trondhjem pianist recorded. Members have also participated in Bible and book studies and fellowship online.
Even tenants at the Villages of Lonsdale were able to watch Easter Mass on a local channel. Villages of Lonsdale Executive Director Marilyn Pint said Easter wasn't the same as usual for residents, or anybody, but they were able to maintain traditions in a few ways. Many attended a traditional Easter meal at the Villages, and the Veseli Lions Club surprised them with some Easter treats.
Each tenant also received an Easter bag full of toiletries and non-perishable food items from one donor, and another donor gave them each an Easter basket. One of the donors also gave a big bag to the staff and distributed eight bags to the elderly residents of an apartment complex. Staff members received handmade masks from the donor's mother.
"I did it because I wanted to make someone's day that can't get out," said the donor, who asked to remain anonymous.