One extra day in February this year inspired a new Lonsdale group to create a buzz on Main Street.
For the past several months, Lonsdale business professionals and employees, particularly those with storefronts on Main Street, have joined forces to start the Old Town Lonsdale group. The group’s mission is to spark an interest and increase awareness of Main Street offerings.
As its first community event, Leap into Lonsdale, approximately 10 Main Street businesses will offer specials from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29. Participating businesses so far include Quilting by the Hearth, Five Star Embroidery, Fit on Main Studio, Lonsdale Chiropractic, Pet Perfect Grooming, Audre’s Attic, Lonsdale Hardware & Rental and Lonsdale Country Market.
Joy Cherney, who spearheaded the Old Town Lonsdale Businesses group, said members are excited to coordinate a first-time event on Main Street together.
The group would like to call Leap into Lonsdale an annual event, said Cherney, but Leap Year only comes around every four years. Instead, Cherney said members view this first coordinated event as a kickoff to future possibilities.
How each business embraces the event is up to the owners and their employees to decide, said Cherney. Some businesses will offer discounts with the total ending in 29 cents while others will host a meet and greet so customers can get to know the employees at participating locations.
At Lonsdale Country Market, owner Mike Wallin said customers can sample breakfast sausages, brats and Bloody Marys and purchase other products at a discount price during the two-hour event.
“It's very exciting participating in this group because we’re discovering more about our own businesses and other businesses and learning about the history of Lonsdale,” said Mike Wallin, owner of Lonsdale Country Market.
The Old Town Lonsdale rack cards, which list the group’s participating businesses, have inspired conversations for Wallin and his customers. Although he grew up in Lonsdale, and his dad owned the meat market for 38 years, Wallin said he continues learning more about his hometown through the fun stories people have shared.
Cherney said the group continues to explore ways to promote Lonsdale from a historical lens. She coordinated a tour of the Lonsdale School House, the site of the town’s historical society and plans to meet with historian Steve Vosejpka to collect more information. A long-term goal, she said, is to outline the history of each Main Street building and find a means of sharing that information.
“Bit by bit it seems like the other businesses are responding more because they see we are trying to accomplish things,” said Cherney. “ … It’s slower than I personally expected, but on the other hand very rewarding because I see how hard people work to keep their businesses going.”