Students at Holy Cross Catholic School are spending this Christmas season preparing for their schoolwide Advent tradition in a less traditional way.
Rather than hosting an Advent program in person for parents and community members to attend in their school gymnasium, students have been practicing their parts for a virtual program called “The Promise of Advent.”
Due to the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Holy Cross music teacher MaryKatherine Deschamp needed to think outside the box this year to allow for community viewing of the annual program. As a result, she developed the idea of creating a virtual compilation of skits, musical acts and plays.
Deschamp plans to release the recordings of the school’s advent program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 on the Holy Cross Catholic School, Webster MN Facebook page and the school’s website, holycrossschool.net. The program will feature three segments, each recorded in advance at the school.
The first segment will include Holy Cross's youngest performers, preschool students, dancing, singing and performing the story of Jesus’ birth.
The second video will feature students in kindergarten through fourth grade. This segment begins with first and second graders talking about the Jesse Tree, an Advent tradition that illustrates the story of Jesus’ birth with tree decorations. Kindergartners will act out the nativity story, and third and fourth graders will also act out a play about the Christmas Eve angel. Students have also been preparing music selections using xylophones, boomwhackers and bucket drums along with dancing and chanting.
Fifth through eighth grade students will appear in the third and final installment of the advent program. This video will begin with seventh and eighth graders lighting the Advent wreath, and the same grades will act out a Christmas play called “Journey to the Heart.” Students in each of these middle school grade levels will also play songs on guitars.
Fifth and sixth graders are doing something especially unique for the Advent program. Acting as different characters from the nativity story, they will share the birth of Jesus from their perspectives, as if they are being interviewed.
As most years, students in each grade level were given the opportunity to play instruments, sing or share other unique talents for the program.