After failing to hit preliminary hiring targets, the U.S. Census Bureau has hiked wages for the thousands of part-time workers it hopes to hire across the state in the coming months.
In Rice County, wages for part time, temporary census worker positions have increased to $18.50 an hour. That’s significantly lower than the $25 to $27.50 offered in Hennepin County, but higher than some counties, including Goodhue and Steele.
Throughout the state, complete count committees have been organized to recruit census workers and educate communities about the census. Faribault and Northfield both have setup complete count committees, with civic, community and business leaders coming together to help ensure an accurate count.
Assistant Faribault City Administrator Heather Slechta said that so far, the Complete Count Committee’s has been mostly focused on trying to recruit census workers. The Complete Count Committee has worked to raise its profile, with a presence at local community events like Winterfest and the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s International Festival.
Slechta said that Buckham West Senior Center from 9 am to 11:30 on Jan. 13. A staffer from the Census Bureau will be on hand to answer any questions community members might have about working for the census, and interested persons will have the chance to fill out their online application.
Director of Operations and Engagement Andrew Virden noted that in contrast to the 2010 census, which took place alongside an unemployment rate of over 7%, the 2020 Census takes place amidst an extremely tight labor market.
Throughout Minnesota, there are currently more job openings than workers to fill them. Given that reality, Virden said it’s important for the Census Bureau to reach out to nontraditional job applicants, including people who are already employed, students and retired people.
Virden noted that census takers work extremely flexible hours, enabling people to easily fit a position around a full time job and other commitments. Census takers can work as little as five or as many as 40 hours a week.
Census takers will receive paid training in late March or early April. The official 2020 Census Day is April 1, with census forms distributed electronically or via paper between March 12 and 20.
Several reminder postcards will be sent to those who have not yet filled out their census over the following six weeks. By late April, census takers will begin going door to door to reach out to those who still have not completed their form.
Census takers will be off the doors by August, with state population totals and Congressional Apportionment transmitted to the president by the end of the year as required by law. Additional data will be released in the spring of 2021.
High cost
Each person not counted in the census could cost the state as much as $2,800 in lost aid from the federal government over a decade. That means state and local governments will have less to spend on health care, education, roads, emergency services and social programs.
Minnesotans have traditionally had high census participation rates. In 2010, an estimated 81% of Minnesotans participated in the Census, which ranked second out of the 50 states, trailing only Wisconsin.
Thanks to the high participation rate, Minnesota was able to keep eight congressional seats, but just barely. Had the state counted just 9,000 fewer people, Minnesota would have been left with its smallest Congressional delegation in more than a century.
Although Minnesota’s growth rate has been higher than many other Midwestern states, the state is still at risk of losing its eighth congressional seat. That’s because states like Florida and Texas have seen much higher growth rates.
Census totals only reflect those who have responded to the Census in one form or another, so they always under count the population as a whole. Certain groups tend to be particularly under counted, such as college students, renters and the homeless.
In particular, the bureau often has a particularly difficult time reaching out to recent immigrant communities. The bureau hopes to hire a large number of bilingual speaking Minnesotans to avoid large undercounts.
The federal government provides census forms in Spanish but not Somali or Hmong, making the Census Bureau’s job of reaching out to those immigrant communities more difficult. Virden said he’s spoken to Somali leaders who believe their community is twice the size reported by the Census.
Even though it was eventually scrapped, advocates fear that the struggle over the Trump Administration’s proposed citizenship question, coupled with existing distrust of federal immigration agencies, may make the task of reaching out to immigrant communities even more difficult than in years past.
Reaching out
Knowing that increasing the census participation rate among Faribault’s sizable population of recent immigrants will be a huge challenge, Faribault’s Complete Count Committee has already set up a “Hard to Reach” subcommittee chaired by Julie Olson, a grant writer with Somali Community Resettlement Services.
The subcommittee has received a grant of $5,000 from the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits to reach out to members of the Latino and Somali communities. Olson said that the group has focused on spreading the word on social media and is advertising in Spanish and Somali.
“It’s important to have people who are well connected in the communities be part of our subcommittee because if people post something on our social media and they are trusted, that makes a difference,” she said. “If (community leaders) say the census is OK, then people say, ‘OK, I will do it.’”
The subcommittee is also focused on meeting community members where they are. For the Latino community, that means going to heavily Latino churches and mobile home parks, while with the Somali community it means going to Somali restaurants and shops.
Olson said she’s optimistic that the group can achieve strong participation from the Somali community, especially since Somali Community Resettlement Services has worked to translate the forms into Somali. She’s more concerned about the potential for under counting the region’s Latino community, due to concerns about their immigration status and that their information can be obtained by the Trump administration and used to have them deported.