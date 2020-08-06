In Minnesota, one in three third-graders struggle with reading, and two out of five fourth- through eighth-graders struggle with math, according to AmeriCorps Minnesota.
Tutors through Minnesota Reading and Math Corps help close the achievement gap for these students, and that need has become all the more important as schools transition to hybrid and distance learning modules.
“There’s always a bit of a ‘summer slump’ in reading and math retention after students have been away from the classroom,” Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said in a press release. “But the disruptions to school schedules and shift to distance learning due to the COVID-19 crisis could result in even greater gaps. Reading Corps and Math Corps are proven to be highly effective in closing those gaps, and helping students gain skills for success in school and beyond.”
Ryan Barlow, Minnesota Reading and Math Corps recruiter, said Nerstrand Elementary School has the highest need for tutors in southern Minnesota this year.
“Last year we had two excellent tutors serving [in Nerstrand], and this year we don’t have any,” Barlow said. We’re looking for a full-time literacy tutor and a part-time math enrichment tutor.”
Waterville Elementary School and schools within the Tri-City United school district also have tutor openings for the fall. TCU Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center elementary schools each have an opening for an elementary literacy tutor for kindergarten through third-grade, and TCU Montgomery Elementary also needs a math enrichment tutor for grades four and five.
Elementary literacy tutors generally meet with students one-on-one to assist them in areas particular to their literacy levels while math enrichment tutors often work with two students at a time.
“Beyond just focusing on literacy and math skills, we’re really building relationships and confidence,” Barlow said of the AmeriCorps Minnesota tutoring model. “ … A lot of students aren’t getting that attention at home.”
Teachers determine whether or not students would benefit from tutoring sessions based on their benchmark scores in literacy and math at the beginning of the school year. Tutors first work with students whose scores fall just below the benchmark and then focus the majority of their term on students who need a bit more help. Using an internal database system, which they will learn to use in their training, tutors track students’ progress. Examining the data will help both teachers and tutors determine the appropriate interventions to use with each student.
“Our goal is to get students up to speed as quickly as possible,” Barlow said. “We know from our research that our programs are even more effective for students who are struggling even more.”
In elementary literacy tutoring sessions, students in the lower grades learn letter sounds while older students develop their reading comprehension and participate in duet reading with their tutor. The need for one on one tutors is greater this year than others, said Barlow, because the pandemic disrupted school structures in the spring.
Any tutor who signs up for the program needs to prepare for possible school closures or reopenings associated with the coronavirus pandemic and commit to serving students their entire term, whether it’s one semester or the full year. Barlow said the lengthy rehiring process makes it difficult to replace tutors that drop out of the program.
“I would say for this year specifically, flexibility is going to be number one because it’s not a normal year,” Barlow said. “If [schools] do distance learning, [tutors are] going to be doing distance learning.”
Abby Donkers, who served as a Reading Corps tutor at Faribault’s Jefferson Elementary last year, applied to serve in the program after college to gain more experience with children before pursuing her dream job — to become a 4-H program coordinator. She recommends the service program to recent college graduates who aren’t quite sure about their career paths, enjoy working with children and want to give back to the community.
“I loved working with the kids and seeing the diversity Faribault has to offer and the different aspects of AmeriCorps,” Donkers said. “I really enjoyed it last year, so I’m actually doing it again this year.”
U.S. citizens or foreign national resident aliens who are 18 or older and have a high school diploma or General Education Degree equivalent are qualified to apply for Minnesota Reading and Math Corps tutor positions.
Tutors are paid a biweekly allowance to serve in the program and also receive an education award at the end of their year long term, which they may use to pay off their student loans or put toward tuition for furthering their education. Full-time tutors may enroll in free health insurance plans.
The first application deadline for the program is Sept. 7 with a placement deadline of Sept. 11. Prospective tutors who submit their application after the first deadline and by Sept. 11 will be placed by Sept. 27. Tutors who were unable to apply for the fall, or if they want to serve for half a year, may begin Nov. 1 or Jan. 10. All positions end June 19.
“We’ve already hired 1,076 tutors in the state, and we’re still in need of probably 600 more tutors throughout the state,” Barlow said. “That’s such a big number that it’s really impressive when I tell folks that. So many people are just coming together to help students improve their literacy and math throughout the state.”