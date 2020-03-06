<&firstgraph>It’s been over a year since Mayor Tim Rud requested city staff discontinue research for a new police station in Lonsdale, but that discussion has now been reopened.
<&firstgraph>Since the original discussion subsided, the issue of limited space and outdated technology at the current police station hasn’t gone away. In 2018, the City Council strongly considered the possibility of combining a police station with a new city hall and potentially joining the building with a senior living facility. However, disagreements about location and too many unknown factors brought the discussion to a halt. This time, the council is on the same page.
<&firstgraph>“Based on what feedback I get from the community, it’s the favorable opinion to construct a new police station,” said Rud.
<&firstgraph>At a special City Council meeting Thursday, City Administrator Joel Erickson presented the council with his findings on potential locations for a new police station. The council agreed unanimously, with Council member Scott Pelava absent, that staff should proceed with negotiations to purchase for parcels adjacent to Fifteenth Avenue SE, Commerce Drive SE and Connecticut Drive SE.
<&firstgraph>The larger of the two parcels is just under 8 acres, the second parcel 2 acres. If the city purchases the property, it will be allowed to use pieces of the property for other projects besides the police station, said Erickson. He estimates the price of acquiring the parcels would be between $250,000 to $300,000. Compared to the Business Park options, that’s a lower price from the perspective of the city being made whole.
<&firstgraph>Council member Kevin Kodada suggested the city acquire both parcels for the value presented. Council members Steve Cherney and Cindy Furrer agreed.
<&firstgraph>Erickson also presented the council with two alternatives. The former Dispatch Trucking building located at 1974 Pond View Dr. SE is for sale, and another parcel in the Business Park is available. However, since a police station wouldn’t likely fulfill the Business Park’s mission to boost the local economy, Rud suggested saving those vacancies for potential businesses.
<&firstgraph>As the next step, Erickson will negotiate prices for the two parcels. Discussion will continue at the March 26 City Council meeting.
Refuse/recycling
<&firstgraph>The City Council also approved an agreement with West Central Sanitation, a new refuse/recycling collection, transportation and disposal service for Lonsdale residents.
<&firstgraph>Waste Management ends its five-year contract with the city this month, so the city released a request for proposals to sanitation services and selected West Central, the lowest bidder at just under $1 million over the term of the contract. Erickson said the city has never had issues with Waste Management, and the decision to contract with another service comes down to price and giving residents the best value.
<&firstgraph>Don Williamson, owner of West Central Sanitation, spoke to the council Thursday evening. He said the hours of operation in Lonsdale will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but typically service providers like to be done earlier.
<&firstgraph>Williamson said West Central joins the Chamber of Commerce in each community it serves, and it supports local proms and nonprofits, tithing back to these communities. A city recycling program, formerly known as the Waste Management Green Team, will continue through West Central.
<&firstgraph>Cherney asked Williamson if Lonsdale is “giving up anything” to acquire these services at the low price presented.
<&firstgraph>Williamson said West Central is more efficient than other companies, saving money by using compressed natural gas, and he doesn’t demand the returns on investment the way other providers might.
<&firstgraph>West Central’s contract in Lonsdale starts April 1 and ends March 31, 2025. Recycling will continue biweekly as usual. Unless otherwise indicated, residents will receive mid-sized bins for their recycling.