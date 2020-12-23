Those invited to the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner in 2021 are asked to step out of their homes, but not necessarily their vehicles.
Pivoting from the in-person event that typically gathers around 80 guests under one roof, the uncertainty of the status of COVID-19 in January pushed the Chamber to create an alternative plan.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp released an email “Save the Date” Monday, Dec. 21, announcing the annual dinner would go on in the form of a drive-thru from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 102 N. Main St. in Lonsdale.
By purchasing the Annual Dinner tickets, guests receive a “swag bag” and gift cards from local restaurants the Chamber wants to support during the pandemic especially. The Chamber is currently collecting promotional items from businesses to include in the swag bags. These can be company marketing pieces or simpler prizes, like a company-labeled bag of popcorn, Gutzke-Kupp noted in the email.
At the drive-thru dinner itself, KCHK Radio will be live and offer businesses the opportunities to go “on air” and promote their services.
Guests will also receive BINGO cards to complete for a chance to win merchandise featuring the nine Business of the Year nominations.
It wouldn’t be an Annual Dinner without the announcement of Lonsdale’s Business of the Year. The nominations include Carquest Auto Parts-Lonsdale, Generation Building Center, KCHK Radio, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Northfield Hospital & Clinics, Pet Perfect Grooming, Salon 146, Something For All and Tim’s Small Engine.
Guests will receive their official invitations to the drive-thru Annual Dinner in early January.