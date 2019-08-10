Umbrellas brought a splash of color to Lonsdale Main Street as determined Community Days fans braved an afternoon rainfall just before the annual parade.

Cloudy skies took a turn for rain around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, but event attendees stayed dry during this time by huddling under building awnings, playing bingo under tents, or, in the case of some young pedestrians, splashing in the puddles.

Com Days 2.jpg

(Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Com Days 3.jpg

Lonsdale Scouts Hank Sladek, left, and Max Marson took shelter under the 107 Main Street awning in Lonsdale when the rain started during Community Days. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Com Days 1.jpg

(Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Com Days 4.jpg

The umbrellas were up between 12:30 and 1 p.m. during the 2019 Lonsdale Community Days. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Lonsdale resident Carolyn Kasper said Community Days is worth attending, even in the rain, because the best part for her is meeting new people. It happened under a Main Street building awning this year, as she took shelter from the rainfall.

Bernice Rezac, who joined Kasper under an awning, couldn’t remember a time in the past when Community Days attendees combated rain. She and her husband, Larry, willingly dismissed the weather to meet with old friends.

Lines for mini donuts, cheese curds and other fan favorites weren’t quite as long as usual during the rain, but that was an advantage to the families willing to get a little wet.

Com Days 6.jpg

Community Days food truck lines weren't nearly as long as usual during the rain, but a few attendees didn't mind getting wet. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Com Days 7.jpg

There were umbrellas galore during a rain spell on Community Days. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

“[My daughters] love seeing the parade, and we just love our community,” said Melissa Mach, who with her daughters Lyla and Kinsley enjoyed vendor food under their umbrellas.

Com Days 8.jpg

Pictured from left: Melissa, Lyla and Kinsley Mach gather under umbrellas by the Community Days food trucks. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Guests stationed their chairs and blankets along the parade route just before the rain started.

Kathy Welch said she wouldn’t let the rain ruin the parade for her, not when her granddaughter Brittany Williams is the 2019 Miss Lonsdale. Welch brought with her a crew of Williams’ fans from Farmington, and together they huddled under a large blanket as they waited for the rain to subside.

Com Days 9.jpg

Supporters of Miss Lonsdale Brittany Williams gathered under a large blanket as they waited for the rain to end on Community Days. Pictured from left: Lindsey, Paige and Abby Saunders; Madalynn Wright and Kathy Welch. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

“We’ll just have to create our own sunshine,” said Lucy Kuchinka, who was scheduled to march in the parade on behalf of Weichert Realtors Heartland.

Skies cleared up before 1 p.m., when the parade began. The streets glimmered, still wet from the rain, but parade-goers could take down their umbrellas and instead focus on watching the floats and collecting candy. There was still plenty of Community Days left when the sun came up.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty.

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Load comments