Umbrellas brought a splash of color to Lonsdale Main Street as determined Community Days fans braved an afternoon rainfall just before the annual parade.
Cloudy skies took a turn for rain around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, but event attendees stayed dry during this time by huddling under building awnings, playing bingo under tents, or, in the case of some young pedestrians, splashing in the puddles.
Lonsdale resident Carolyn Kasper said Community Days is worth attending, even in the rain, because the best part for her is meeting new people. It happened under a Main Street building awning this year, as she took shelter from the rainfall.
Bernice Rezac, who joined Kasper under an awning, couldn’t remember a time in the past when Community Days attendees combated rain. She and her husband, Larry, willingly dismissed the weather to meet with old friends.
Lines for mini donuts, cheese curds and other fan favorites weren’t quite as long as usual during the rain, but that was an advantage to the families willing to get a little wet.
“[My daughters] love seeing the parade, and we just love our community,” said Melissa Mach, who with her daughters Lyla and Kinsley enjoyed vendor food under their umbrellas.
Guests stationed their chairs and blankets along the parade route just before the rain started.
Kathy Welch said she wouldn’t let the rain ruin the parade for her, not when her granddaughter Brittany Williams is the 2019 Miss Lonsdale. Welch brought with her a crew of Williams’ fans from Farmington, and together they huddled under a large blanket as they waited for the rain to subside.
“We’ll just have to create our own sunshine,” said Lucy Kuchinka, who was scheduled to march in the parade on behalf of Weichert Realtors Heartland.
Skies cleared up before 1 p.m., when the parade began. The streets glimmered, still wet from the rain, but parade-goers could take down their umbrellas and instead focus on watching the floats and collecting candy. There was still plenty of Community Days left when the sun came up.