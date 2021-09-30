A severe housing shortage is impacting the United States, and Minnesota is one of the worst-affected states nationwide. While some state legislators, including Rich Draheim who represents a portion of Rice County, want to adjust zoning laws statewide to open up more development, local city leaders want to retain local control.
Minnesota has the third largest housing deficit, according to a 2020 analysis by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The lack of housing is especially concerning in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area, a 15-county region, which includes Le Sueur County.
That region had the lowest housing vacancy rate of any core based statistical area in the country according to the 2020 US Census. Vacant housing rates in the region fell from 6.3% in 2010 to 4.6% in 2020.
An emerging consensus is building around the state of the housing shortage, but state lawmakers, city councilors and land developers are at odds on the solutions. There are five Ls that contribute to high housing costs — labor, lots, laws, lending and lumber. Recent proposals by several state lawmakers, including Draheim, R-Madison Lake, have taken aim at zoning laws and local limitations on land use.
Last month, state Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, announced his Comprehensive Housing Affordability Act, a bill that aims to override certain local zoning laws to incentivize development and, in exchange, allow cities to assess development impact fees — a potential revenue stream currently barred under state law.
“It would allow cities to use cost-based development impact fees to pay for roads and infrastructure — new development should pay its own way, but no more than that,” Elkins said in a press release. “At the same time, the bill would sweep away zoning restrictions used to promote the construction of expensive homes on large lots and would remove institutional barriers to the construction of new entry-level homes, apartments and condominiums.”
Specific provisions of the bill, particularly its restrictions on the planned unit development process, spurred ire from local leaders. Mayors of eight cities in Draheim’s district, including Dundas' Glenn Switzer, Tim Rud (Lonsdale), Joe Julias (Elko New Market), Josh Fredrickson (Le Center), Shawn Kirby (Le Sueur) Tom Eisert (Montgomery) and Duane Jirik (New Prague) signed a letter urging the legislator to reject Elkins’ proposal.
“We work with developers and use tools like the Planned Unit Development process to accommodate developments that may not fit perfectly within zoning requirements (wetland protection(s), reduced lot sizing with irregular properties, etc.),” reads the letter. “Overly limiting this tool would be counter to Representative Elkins stated objective of creating affordable lots as, absent a PUD process, many parcels would be rendered undevelopable.”
Proposals
Several key provisions in Elkins’ bill share similarities to a bill proposed by Draheim last year. The proposal tied regulatory reform measures to $100 million in housing infrastructure bonds and another $100 million to COVID-related rental assistance. The bill advanced through the Senate but was shot down in the House.
A major regulation both lawmakers have targeted is the planned unit development process. Through designating a development of a PUD, cities can negotiate with developers to build specialized buildings, such as mixed-use commercial and residential facilities that don’t fit in the traditional zoning code.
But according to Elkins, a measure intended to create flexibility is being used by some cities to negotiate backdoor impact development fees on new units, forcing developers to go through an unnecessarily lengthy process.
Elkins’ bill would allow cities to impose impact fees directly, but bar municipalities from using the planned unit development process on residential projects compliant with city code. The provision on PUDs would also ban cities from requiring builders to use upscale exterior materials or three-car garages — regulations that further add to high housing prices.
Draheim’s proposal went a step further, only allowing the planned unit development process for a residential development if requested by the developer. Cities would not be allowed to use PUD agreements to collect fees or demand design standards greater than those required by state law.
“There has to be a balance between having a nice community and having some more affordable housing,” said Draheim. “If it meets the standards you already have in it, why do you need to do a planned unit development?”
Both lawmakers have also proposed making duplexes a permitted use in all single-family zoning areas to increase the availability of housing.
Cities push back
While the proposals in Elkins’ bill have been welcomed by Minnesota builders, many municipalities are wary of the legislation. The League of Minnesota Cities called the bill a “one-size-fits-all” approach that is too restrictive to meet the needs of Minnesota’s 854 cities.
“The Elkins proposal, which does not in any way guarantee affordability in the market and only focuses on one aspect of the housing spectrum, repackages previous legislation that inadequately addressed the concerns of cities and their residents,” said LMC Director Gary Carlson in a press release. “Local decisions should be made by local governments and their residents, and not be driven by state mandated one-size-fits-all policies.”
“The League of Minnesota Cities appreciates the bill author’s inclusion of provisions to better address the burden that cities and taxpayers face in supporting necessary infrastructure needed for new development and growth,” Carlson added. “We are committed to proactively working with the bill author to prioritize the ability of locally elected officials to make the decisions that meet the specific housing needs of their communities.”
The local city mayors added that many provisions in the bill would hamper growth and add to the profits of homebuilders at the expense of taxpayers. Their letter states that local governments are best suited to addressing local needs.
“As local elected council members, we engage our citizens in a very public hearing process to make sure our zoning and planning meets the needs of our community,” reads the letter. “We know our communities well and we are accountable to our residents and taxpayers. Cities, not the Legislature, are in the best position to address local zoning and respond to local needs. The Elkins provision(s), should they advance, will mute the voice of our citizens and fail to meet the stated outcome of the proposed change.”
Draheim has not endorsed the bill, but said there were some provisions he liked and some he didn’t. But the lawmaker said that the Minnesota Legislature needed to put limits on local regulations, because municipalities have failed to police themselves.
“If you really want to help people out of poverty, home ownership is a great equalizer,” said Draheim. “We owe it to ourselves to have some solutions, and we can either keep on doing what we’ve been doing for 40-50 years, which is rely on government subsidized apartments that cost 30-50% more than what we call market rate would build, to solve our housing shortage, or we can make some small adjustments. I propose the small adjustments.”