For the first time in the COVID-19 era, Faribault’s River Bend Nature Center is preparing to hold its longest-running and most important fundraiser.
While this year’s Ramble may be the 39th annual, its tagline, “A Ramble Like Never Before,” certainly doesn’t beat around the bush. With a mix of live and virtual events, it will attempt to continue the beloved traditions of the Ramble while trying some new things.
Nearly all proceeds from the event will go toward park maintenance expenses and community education programs. Even with the pandemic’s effects on the economy, the event has retained a long list of prominent local sponsors, from KGP to Met-Con to the State Bank of Faribault.
Center director Brianna Wheeler said the Nature Center is grateful for all the support it has received, particularly in recent months. She noted that traffic at River Bend has increased dramatically, along with other recreation opportunities limited by the pandemic.
“During times like this, connecting with nature is important,” she said. “Most communities don’t have something like the Nature Center, which is open to the public every day of the year. It really is a gem.”
Founded in 1978, the nonprofit nature center on Faribault’s south side provides a pleasant venue for community events and has traditionally hosted environmental science-related classes. River Bend also maintains more than 10 miles of public use trails spread out over more than 740 acres of park land.
While park staff are glad to see increased traffic, Wheeler said that makes financial support from the community even more important. Though it sits on land once owned by the state of Minnesota, River Bend doesn’t receive regular funding from any government entities.
This year, River Bend is promoting the Ramble as not a single event but a “package deal” which includes events throughout the week. A single $50 ticket will get patrons into all “Ramble Week” events. An individual event ticket can be purchased for $10.
The week kicks off with a pancake brunch to go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. This year’s version of the Maple Syrup Fun Run, the pancake brunch to go won’t include any gatherings, even for the outdoor run, due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations against large group gatherings.
Instead, River Bend supporters are invited to either just pick up pancakes, which are famously topped with real maple syrup and/or grab a race bag. Fun Run participants are invited to register for any distance on any “race day” between Sept. 19 and Sept. 30.
A scavenger hunt will also run throughout the week at River Bend, beginning Sunday, Sept. 20. New clues will be posted to River Bend’s social media pages daily until the golden ticket is found, with the prize slowly decreasing for each day passed.
Among the prizes up for grabs are RBNC gift cards, a free family membership to River Bend and a bottle of real maple syrup. More prizes will be awarded Tuesday, Sept. 22 night to the winners of River Bend’s virtual nature trivia. The following day, River Bend supporters are invited to learn more about the nature center on a one-hour walk or golf cart ride led by an RBNC naturalist. Only five people can take the tour at one time, due to COVID, and the event is weather permitting.
Friday night, the day before River Bend’s traditional big day, will feature a special guest appearance from New-Prague based band, Little Chicago. A 15 member horn band, Little Chicago plays classic hits from the 1960s and 1970s. Den Gardner, the band’s manager, said that Little Chicago is excited to be able to play for a good cause. Though they haven’t played at River Bend before, Little Chicago has become a staple of the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department’s Concerts in the Park series.
Gardner said that COVID has been particularly difficult for the band, forcing it to cancel roughly half of its gigs. When it has been able to play, he said the band has taken plenty of precautions, with members maintaining social distancing guidelines on stage.
The Ramble will still culminate in its traditional main event Saturday, Sept. 26, but for the first time since its inception, there won’t be any in-person meal for River Bend supporters to enjoy and share conversation over.
The main event will still include a silent auction as well as River Bend’s increasingly popular beer and wine raffle. Most of all, donors will get the chance to hear testimonials from fellow River Bend supporters and hear how their money is going to good use.
While the virtual format has its drawbacks, Wheeler said that it is already helping River Bend to expand its reach to persons who might not otherwise be able to participate. Depending on how it goes, Wheeler said that many of the changes pioneered this year could be here to stay.
“Wherever people’s comfort level is, whether they want to do it online or socially distanced, there’s really something for everybody,” she said.