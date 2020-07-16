At a special meeting on Wednesday evening, Bridgewater Township’s Board of Supervisors tapped Andy Ebling to fill the spot left by the untimely death of his father, Gary.
The younger Ebling will serve on the township board until next year, when four of the five supervisor positions will be up for election. Only the seat currently held by Kathleen Kopseng, who was elected this March, won’t be up for a vote.
The elder Ebling died July 4 in an accident that sent the local community into a state of shock and mourning. Rice County Sheriff’s deputies found Ebling, 71, about 4:30 p.m. after responding to a call that a tractor had rolled down an embankment. The caller reported there was a man trapped under an implement with severe injuries. When deputies arrived at the scene Ebling was deceased, according to Sheriff Troy Dunn.
The owner of Retail Design Services, the elder Ebling was a successful small businessman with major corporate clients across the country - but his passion for the residents of Bridgewater Township often matched or even exceeded his entrepreneurial zeal.
He was first elected to the township board in the 2000s and returned to the board in 2013. During his tenure, the board approved a 30-year long annexation agreement with Dundas, and first began and then took over its own planning and zoning.
At the time of his death, the Gary Ebling served as the board’s chair and oversaw township road maintenance. Although the township’s road budget was smaller than some of its neighbors, he was praised for helping to keep Bridgewater’s roads among the region’s best.
To succeed Ebling as board chair, the board’s other members tapped Glen Castore, the only other board member with lengthy experience. Like Ebling, Castore is on his second tenure on the board, and expects to seek his fourth nonconsecutive term in March.
In addition to Ebling, three other candidates stepped forward to succeed Ebling in his role on the township: Mary Franz, Brad Phfaning and Janalee Cooper. Unlike Andy Ebling, all three had previously sought seats on the board.
With Castore leading the discussion, Supervisors diligently considered the four candidates based on five factors: connection to agriculture, road experience, board experience, township experience and a willingness to make a long-term commitment to serve on the board.
While Cooper ranked well based on the board’s five qualifications, her lack of ties to the ag community gave the board pause, especially given the relative lack of ties to the ag community among the other supervisors.
Andy Ebling also rose to the top, with supervisors particularly appreciative of his ties to the township’s ag community. Though Ebling is not a farmer himself, his family owns a sizable amount of land in the township.
“I think we would begin to feel some difficulties in the township if there’s no ag representation,” Castore said. “It’s such a big part of who we are in the township.”
While Ebling lacks direct experience on the township board, he’s been deeply involved in the community in other ways. That appealed to Kopseng, who felt the board could use a fresh, youthful perspective.
“He has fresh ideas, but also experience,” she said. “I think that would be a good fit.”
Andy Ebling said that he had talked with his father about potentially running for the board himself one day. While that time came quite a bit sooner than he would have imagined, he said he would do everything possible to build on Gary Ebling’s legacy.
“I don’t think there’s much more that a person could hope for than to try to build on their parent’s legacy,” he said.
Ebling promised to focus on road maintenance and do his best to stand up for the township’s ag community. In general, he also pledged to be “the voice of reason and common sense” on the township board.
Andy Ebling also expressed interest in pursuing increased powers for Bridgewater Township, including possible eventual incorporation. Though strongly opposed in his efforts by neighboring Northfield and Dundas, Gary Ebling pushed hard to see Bridgewater pursue incorporation.
“It’s something that is worth exploring,” he said. “I think it could well be in the best interests of residents of the township.”