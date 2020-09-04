It’s hard to miss the 40-foot mural across from Franke’s Bakery in Montgomery, but all the fine details embedded in the painting require further speculation.
Artist Victor Garcia, who also painted the original Montgomery mural about 25 years ago, personalized his masterpiece with hidden names and symbols without detracting attention from the historical significance of the mural. If anything, Garcia’s small additions make one stop and gaze at the mural a bit more closely.
It took Garcia 18 months and $1,200 to complete the renovated mural, which the Arts and Heritage Board and Montgomery Area Community Club helped make possible. In 2019, the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) selected Montgomery for a Paint the Town Grant, in which Ace Hardware donated 25 gallons of paint for the mural restoration.
“We funded [the mural] through a lot of community donations; many, many over the course of a couple years from the beginning to the end, and we got several legacy grants through Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council,” said Susan Hayes, a member of the Arts and Heritage Board. “It was just wonderful. The community support was fabulous.”
Garcia used the same wooden boards from the original artwork, and this time, he sealed the painting in a clear coat to preserve it for a longer period.
Unlike the former mural, the renovated project depicts both sides of Montgomery Main Street in a 1900s scene, which includes Westerman Lumber and the Pizzaria 201 building. Garcia painted the mural’s central scene to resemble black and white photographs, which he referenced for accuracy.
Although painting the buildings brick by brick felt like a laborious process to start, Garcia said, “Once I got going, then I couldn’t stop.”
In the center of the street scene, Garcia painted a back view of himself walking between two friends who he credits for leading him to Christianity. Further along the road, Garcia also painted another friend waving near a building.
Garcia referenced an old photograph of his grandfather to paint a man pushing a wheelbarrow along the road, and he included his family dog among a group of men gathered outside a Main Street building. Birds perched on a telephone wire represent his family members, including three brothers who died.
People and animals aside, he painted the names of various family members and volunteer painters into the bricks and tree branches. The name “Ron” references Ron Kocina, who donated his warehouse space for the mural painting process, and “Maureen” refers to Maureen Gunderson, who commissioned Garcia to restore the mural. Although the building farthest to the right wasn't yet Pizzaria 201 in the 1900s, Garcia painted the side of the roof to resemble a slice of pizza.
Broadening his pallet, Garcia used red and gold for the Montgomery letters above the street scene and added “Kolacky Capital” as a subhead. Stare at the letters in the word “Montgomery” for a while, and mural admirers might find the letters in Garcia’s first name, Victor, in gold. The “t” in his name is also a cross that symbolizes his Christian faith, and the dove above the cross represents the Holy Spirit, which he believes guided his paintbrush. Seagulls under the lettering appear to fly toward viewers, creating a three-dimensional effect.
In each corner of the mural, Garcia incorporated Montgomery and Minnesota symbols like the steeples to Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, a tiny Green Giant, a hand painted hummingbird and airbrushed flowers.
Near each corner of the mural, Garcia also painted horizontal ovals in which community volunteers painted different symbols of Montgomery’s history and heritage. These include Kolacky royalty holding kolacky, the Memorial Park Settlers Cabin, the City Hall and fire station, and “Steam Engine” Joe Rynda. He also painted a Czech flag and US flag on opposite sides of the mural.
A separate board lists the names of donating organizations and individuals, volunteer painters, and various items to find while looking at the mural.
While the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to gather in celebration of the new mural, which was placed in late July, Garcia hopes next year’s Kolacky Days allows for a better opportunity to come together.
Smiling, Garcia said, “I was actually kind of sad when I finished.”