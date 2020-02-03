Pet of the Month - Evie

Evie is a happy, wiggly puppy that gives dog kisses, lays her head in your lap, door greets and follows you. She like to sleep with you and enjoy going for car ride, plus leash walks. I play fetch, tug-o-war, and play with dog toys. I know some commands, am crate trained and 80% house trained. I’ve met and am good with kids over age 5, plus I’m fine with most cats and dogs. I’d enjoy another dog for a pal and a fence would be nice, too. I’m a mellow, affectionate, friendly girl who is hesitant of unknown men, but given assurance will warm up. If I know you, I’m super friendly. Paws and Ears Animal Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For further information or to start the adoption process, call 952-221-2077, email PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue@yahoo.com, or visit www.PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue.org.