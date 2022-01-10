As the COVID-19 pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, one local county attorney’s office is taking drastic steps to catch up on a significant case backlog, while others have had to adapt, in order to keep pace with cases, while keeping all parties safe.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said that two new attorneys will start with the County Attorney’s Office this week, along with a new legal assistant. Fossum did note, however, that one of those attorneys will essentially replace a departed attorney.
The new attorneys will serve on a “long-term temporary basis,” with funds provided through American Rescue Plan dollars, according to a statement from Rice County. With the additional staff, the county projects it can cut its major case backlog by 20% each quarter.
The court has come up with its own plan to help reduce the backlog as well. Judge John T. Cajacob, a longtime mainstay of the Rice County District Court, who retired in 2020 and subsequently assumed senior judge status, is returning to the bench on a part-time basis.
Fossum attributed the backlog to the 15-month period following the onset of the pandemic during which the Rice County District Court operated on an extremely limited basis, only holding trials for those persons already in custody.
While the county has made some progress in working through the backlog of felony and gross misdemeanor cases, it remains close to 300 cases. Meanwhile, each attorney currently with the office had taken on about 300 cases — roughly double the amount they normally would have.
“We don’t want to be making unreasonable asks of our staff,” Fossum said.
With the extra staff, Fossum promised the county would be able to achieve fair outcomes in a timely manner, protecting both public safety and the rights of victims. For cases in which such a resolution requires taking a case to trial, the court has had to adapt to COVID protocols.
In Rice County, as in county district courts across the region, one courtroom has had to be rearranged to accommodate jury trials. That’s because as Fossum noted, the typical format of a jury trial room is not at all conducive to social distancing.
Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said that, in Nicollet County’s “COVID courtroom,” the state and defense sit where the courtroom would normally be, and the jury where spectators normally would be.
In both Rice County and Nicollet County, only one courtroom has been converted to be COVID-friendly for jury trials. Zehnder Fischer said that, in Nicollet County, that’s held back the county from being able to move through jury trials as quickly as it has through other cases.
While Nicollet County continued to hold hearings throughout the pandemic and generally managed to keep up on its caseload, Zehnder Fischer said that changes in protocols have helped the county to become more efficient in recent months.
In the region's more rural and less populated counties, the backlog has generally been much less significant. Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius, for example, said that her county’s District Court had managed to keep working through COVID and never suffered significant backlogs.
“We're one of the more unusual counties around here,” she conceded. “We have always been able to maintain our caseload.”
Steele County Dan McIntosh said that, even during shutdowns, his office’s attorneys did their best to keep up on cases. In certain instances, he noted that hearings have been held over Zoom, but aside from that, changes to the office’s operations have been few and far between.
“We’re doing very well here in Steele County,” he said. “We have only a small number of cases, and we’re clearing them.”