Tri-City United has announced the candidates for the Sno-Ball Royal Court. The students include: Audrey Wasiloski, Carolyn Mikel, Giselle Sanchez, Kali Ryks, Mikayla Malecha, Hunter Stevens, Evan Choudek, Andrew Trnka, Isaiah Velarde and Jose Reyes. Coronation will take place at the school at 12:30 p.m. Friday. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United)