About 20 vendor booths set up camp outside Holy Cross Thursday evening, when the school community gathered for the annual Family Fun Night. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Holy Cross families often regard Family Fun Night as the last big gathering of the summer, but this year, it may have been the first big outing in a while for some.

The line to Robert’s BBQ & Grill outside Holy Cross extended across the outdoor basketball court Thursday evening. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Cash Tolzman, left, and Tyler Vinge, both 6, pet the turtle Reptile and Amphibian Discovery brought to the Holy Cross Family Fun Night. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Vehicles filled the Holy Cross parking lot Thursday evening, when students and families gathered outside the school to enjoy food truck selections, browse about 20 vendor booths, meet some reptiles, and catch up with their school community.

It wasn’t too hot or too cold when Holy Cross community members gathered at Family Fun Night. Pictured from left: Randy Stangler holding Sylvia Simon, Bo Simon, Terinee Stangler and Jackson Simon. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Missy Baker, Halle Walgrave, Levi Walgrave and Landen Walgrave sat on the curb of the Holy Cross parking lot after retrieving their food truck dinners. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Nick and Kayla Simon posed by the Lonsdale Knights of Columbus grand prize drawing at the Holy Cross Family Fun Night. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

“I like that I get to see some of my classmates I haven’t seen in the past five months,” sixth grader Maggie Harms said as she sat in the grass with some of her friends.

Holy Cross friends and siblings gathered in the grass Thursday to enjoy their food truck selections. Pictured from left: James Havlicek, Jada Erickson, Anna Havlicek, Graham McAllister, Lexi Nicolai and Maggie Harms. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Joe Flicek, who attended Family Fun Night with his wife and daughters, said, “It’s nice to see people outside.”

His daughter, 2018 Holy Cross graduate Maggie Flicek, said the best part of the event was “the delicious food.” In her case, that meant the grape Kona Ice.

The annual food truck event expanded to include vendors for the first time in 2019, when 15 local vendors signed up to participate. While some vendors returned for a second year, several newcomers set up tables as well.

Angelica and Jacob Bisek sold their Bisek Bees products at the Holy Cross Family Fun Night. That included lip balm, honey, pickled vegetables, jams, and hand pies. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Glenda Burgeson, “The Soap Lady,” explained her products to some customers at the Holy Cross Family Fun Night. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Nicole Tyrrell, of Montgomery, heard about the Holy Cross vendor event via social media and jumped at the chance to bring her Young Living Essential Oils to the free event. She considered Family Fun Night an important opportunity for small businesses to bounce back from the economic impact of the pandemic. Thankfully, she said her own business, which focuses on health and wellness, continued attracting customers during the health emergency.

For Paige Jandro of Elko New Market, Family Fun Night marked her first time selling her homemade bread. With about one hour remaining, her rosemary sea salt and jalapeño cheddar focaccia bread had sold out.

From left, Adam, Juniper and Paige Jandro of Elko New Market sold their bread for the first time at the Holy Cross Family Fun Night. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty.

