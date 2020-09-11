Over the last several months, residents of the Circle Lake area in northwest Rice County have made impressive progress toward their goals of cleaning up the lake and ridding it of invasive species.
Now, the Circle Lake Association will have to continue that work without the expected windfall from their largest fundraiser. The Circle the Lake Run, a tradition now stretching back nearly a decade, has officially been cancelled for 2020.
A 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lake, the Circle Lake Association has held the race each fall since 2012. Over that time, the event grew rapidly, often boasting attendance of more than 200 runners and 50 volunteers.
A family- and pet-friendly event, the run offered participants a choice between a 5k, 10k or half-marathon route, all on course around the lake. With views of the Lake and surrounding scenery, it made for a picturesque setting. The event’s growth was of much benefit to the Circle Lake Association. According to Dean Sunderlin, a former association president, the Run brought in roughly $14,000 last year, with all proceeds devoted to lake improvement efforts.
Beyond just the money, the event has turned into a key social event for association members, giving them a chance outside of the group’s annual meeting to get to know each other, said current Association President Keith Kluzak.
Strangers were brought together by the event as well. Despite running on a limited budget, the association was able to advertise the run online, at which point it began attracting participants from across the Upper Midwest.
Now, the event has become just one more victim of COVID-19. Though they had initially hoped to have the run, the association’s board opted to cancel it outright rather than trying a “virtual” format, as some other charity runs have attempted
“We don’t think we’d have the support (for that),” Sunderlin said.
Ironically, the setback comes just as the association is completing a crucial project nearly a decade in the making. This summer, the association finally dredged a portion of Wolf Creek adjacent to Circle Lake. Last dredged in 1977, the creek had since become a prime culprit of increasing sediment levels in Circle Lake. While the dredging portion of the project is now complete, Kluzak said that cleanup is still in progress.
In total, the project came at a cost of $79,000. Of that, roughly 42% has been raised from area homeowners, a third from the Tri-Lake Sportsmen’s Club and the remainder from the Circle Lake Association’s general fund.
In previous years, the association had embarked on other smaller initiatives to remove carp and other non-native species and install holding ponds to filter sediment. However, the dredging was the most complete project it had embarked on recently.
The lake has long been considered impaired by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A 2010 study found high levels of phosphorus and nitrogen, along with two invasive species, curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil, which thrive on the nutrients.
With the long overdue project now complete, the association’s next plans could be announced as soon as next spring. Priorities have already been identified in a lake report recently completed by engineering and consulting firm ISG. The association’s efforts will be further boosted by the establishment of a new taxing district, the Circle Lake Improvement District. Kluzak said that the association plans on collaborating with the district and providing funding for future projects.
The taxing district was established last year by the Rice County Board of Commissioners at the request of area residents who had longed for additional funding to deal with the lake’s issues. Under state law, they were required to present a petition signed by at least half of the property owners who would become part of the proposed district.
They managed to do so, even though some area residents raised concerns about the structure of the board. Under the new property tax district, each land owner can be assessed a fee of up to $300 annually.
In addition to securing a more reliable, regular stream of revenue, establishing a taxing district gives area residents a much better chance of securing grant funding from state agencies like the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources.
The district finally received that tax revenue this summer, enabling it to commission the study from ISG. Another chunk of the funding was devoted to covering debt associated with the formation of the district.
The ISG report was reviewed by association members as part of their August meeting, held virtually via Zoom. Kluzak said that the report was revealing and helped the association’s members to suggest their priorities.
“We could readily see sediment and phosphorus in Circle Lake,” he said. “It also helped to illustrate the Wolf Creek dredging project’s importance.”