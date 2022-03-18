Community identity and responsibility have been a common topic of conversation lately. As the world continues to change, the fact remains that no one should have to go through hard times alone.
The Lonsdale community has begun banding together to support 9-year-old Lonsdale resident Jacob Bongers and his family, as he continues chemotherapy. A benefit will be held for Jacob at the American Legion In Lonsdale on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jacob has been through a lot in the last few months, as he and his family had a heartbreaking discovery.
“Last summer, he started having odd headaches on and off, and we thought it was just migraines,” Jacob’s father Paul Bongers said. “In the fall, he started to get sick, so we brought him in, and they also thought it was possibly migraines, but they did MRI scans and found a brain tumor. Nov. 19, we found out about the tumor. They had put him in the hospital. We had the tumor removed on Nov. 23 down in Rochester at the Mayo.”
After surgery, Jacob’s medical journey was far from over.
“The Monday before Christmas, he started daily radiation and chemo treatments,” Paul said. “He had radiation everyday combined with chemotherapy everyday for two weeks, then they changed it to chemo once a week for an additional month, Jan 1 was his last rad treatment. A total of 30 treatments. Every single one of them, he had to be put to sleep for. Monday through Friday for a month.”
Paul explained why the benefit for Jacob is so important to him.
“This benefit is going to be a big deal," he said. "My fear is that even if he beats this, he's going to have to have to deal with this his whole life. He's going to have to be going back to the doctor for years. It's going to be a huge burden on him as he grows up. Every nickel we have put in a separate savings account that only goes to Jacob’s medical bills. He's 9, in 10 years, he's still going to be worrying about his medical bills. I don’t want him to worry about how he's going to pay for it.”
Recalling the recent efforts to help the Bongers family, Paul explained how the gun raffle came to be.
“Russ down at the hardware store did the gun raffle," he said. "They sold all the tickets within the first day, so they did another group of tickets. It just blew me away that that many people jumped on this and bought that many tickets. Russ doing that in general was amazing. I just asked if I could put a flier down there, but next time he saw me he asked if it was ok to do the raffle. It makes me love living in a small close knit community that much more than I already did.”
People far and wide have begun to show support for Jacob. The Bongers family was surprised to see the good come out of people in such a troubling time.
“People we've never met or even heard of have reached out to help,” Paul said. “It takes a bad situation such as this to highlight the good everywhere. It's been nothing short of amazing how anybody has tried to help with what they can.”
Given the position that Bongers family is in, Loree Valek with the American Legion stepped up and made sure that the benefit would help the Bongers family with whatever they needed. She explained what will be at the benefit.
“The Lonsdale hardware store is selling raffle tickets to support the family. We're also doing a silent auction. There's a jewelry store donating a watch, the liquor store has baskets, and Smoke has donated a gift card, along with other baskets.”
The benefit will be suited for people of all ages, so that Jacob’s friends and classmates will feel comfortable and welcome.