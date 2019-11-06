Lonsdale voters cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 5, showing their support of the three candidates filing for re-election.
Mayor Tim Rud, who has served as mayor for eight terms (16 years), was re-elected with 129 out of the 136 total votes. The mayor position received six write-in votes and one under vote.
To fill the two open City Council seats, Council members Kevin Kodada and Cindy Furrer ran for re-election and both secured their spots. Kodada, who has served four terms on the council thus far, received 124 votes. Furrer soon completes her third term on the council and received 121 votes. In the council member category on the ballot, just one write-in vote was cast along with 26 under votes. In total, 272 votes were cast for council members.
As of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, Rud said there may be a few absentee votes yet to calculate. The official total will be made public later in the day.