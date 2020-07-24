Counties, cities and schools across the state of Minnesota are receiving millions of dollars in relief from the federal CARES Act, but they will need to spend those funds quickly to have access to all monies available.
Tri-City United is an emphasis on technology with the $320,000 in CARES Act funding the district has received.
“Whether we are in a hybrid at some point or a distance learning at some point this year, we are going to have some additional technology needs,” said TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. “We’ve identified the needs technology-wise. For the rest of it, we’re waiting to see what the model is and where our needs are in making that happen.”
Some expenses the district is looking at include technology for younger children and early learners, connectivity in outlying areas of the district and cameras in the classroom so that students could watch their classes from home in a potential hybrid model. PPE, plexiglass barriers and signage to guide students during social distancing are all being considered for in-person and hybrid learning.
Covering these expenses won’t be easy though. Even with the funds from the CARES Act, creating a safe learning environment could cost schools a lot more than what they are receiving.
“By the time we’re all said and done, the funding we get will probably not cover all of our expenses, so we are looking at some other options,” said Seifert. “We’re trying to see if there are any other resources out there we can get to cover some of these costs before it hits our bottom line and starts hitting our fund balance.”
Cleveland Superintendent Brian Philips also reported that the CARES Act dollars were not enough to cover the costs of COVID-19. Cleveland Public Schools has received $24,000, but the district is looking to hire more staff to help the district meet recommended guidelines. Once the district learns what learning model will be required in the fall, Philips said the district would begin planning and tracking costs closely.
“That amount of money is appreciated; it’s not adequate enough to take care of all our needs for any district going forward,” said Phillips. “We’re hoping for state and federal assistance, because schools don’t have budgets for this anticipated increase. We’re definitely going to need more help.”