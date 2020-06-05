According to its 2019 report, the Lonsdale Police Department responded to 4,128 incidents last year — a decrease of about 11% from 2018.
Police Chief Jason Schmitz credits the decrease to a couple of factors, including the increased speed limit on Highway 19 from 55 to 60 miles per hour, which contributed to a decrease in traffic stops. There was also an increase in calls that required further investigation, said Schmitz, who reported these numbers during the Lonsdale City Council’s online meeting Thursday, May 29.
In contrast, the Lonsdale Police Department responded to increased mental health calls, many of them young adults but also juveniles. An increase in sexual assault cases (from one in 2018 to six in 2019) was also reported. However, there was a decrease in calls related to domestic violence (a reduction of 29 in 2018 to 21 in 2018).
Traffic stops totaled 930 in 2019 with 303 citations issued. That’s a significant decrease from 2018, when Schmitz reported 1,556 traffic stops and 316 citations. Motor vehicle accidents increased slightly from 23 to 26.
Schmitz also reported on the most frequent response times: 10 p.m. marked a high point for 2019 with 5 a.m. the low point. Officers responded to calls Wednesdays and Thursdays more than other days of the week, the same two days when two officers are on duty.
Throughout 2019, Schmitz reported officers collectively participated in about 412 hours of hands-on/classroom training and about 200 hours of online PATROL training. That included about 25 hours of “use of force” and firearms training for each officer, 16 hours of first responder refresher and 11 hours of training on crisis intervention, conflict and community diversity.
As for updates on the police station itself, Schmitz said the department needed to replace a squad computer and updated the operating system to Windows 10 as an unforeseen expense. The building also saw water damage as a result of ice accumulating on the roof.
2019 marked the first year the building became a medical disposal site and the year officers began carrying Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses. Schmitz said shortly after officers began carrying Narcan in each squad car, an an opioid overdose was reported. The Narcan, he said, helped save that life.
Councilor Scott Pelava asked Schmitz how stay at home orders and COVID-19 impacted police responses.
According to Schmitz, calls took a sharp decrease the first three weeks of the stay at home order, but mental health calls and wellness checks increased.
Fire department update
During the online meeting held Thursday, May 28, the City Council also approved an amendment to the contract for fire service between the city of Lonsdale and Erin Township. The agreement means the Lonsdale Fire Department will increase its territory by 11 more sections (about 1 square mile) while terms and conditions remain unchanged.
The council previously discussed the request at its March 26 meeting earlier this year, during which Fire Chief Dave Pfluke explained that Lonsdale already provides 100% rescue service to Erin Township and fire service to 60% of the township. The Montgomery Fire Department covered the other 40% of the township, but the Erin Township board unanimously voted to request full fire service coverage from Lonsdale, which already responded to medicals in these 11 sections.
The Lonsdale City Council unanimously approved the amendment to the contract. Erin Township’s payment to the city of Lonsdale will increase by approximately $5,000, and the city’s cost share for the rest of 2020 will decrease by $2,000.