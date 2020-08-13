A prominent Northfield area farm family has been honored by the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation district for their robust conservation efforts.
Earlier this week, Mike and Kay Peterson of Twin Oaks Farms were named 2020’s Outstanding Conservationists by the Rice County SWCD. The Petersons are just the latest recipients of the annual award, which highlights farmers who go above and beyond to conserve their land.
For their conservation efforts, the Petersons will be honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Convention in December, along with other recipients of the award throughout the state.
Peterson said that implementing sustainable agriculture techniques on his farm while maintaining high levels of productivity isn’t easy. While it requires constant effort to adjust to changing conditions and best practices, Peterson says it’s proven worth it.
“It’s rewarding to find a balance,” he said. “It’s always going to be a moving target and mother nature is in charge.”
The Petersons first began farming together on the farm that Mike grew up on in 1998. They grow nearly 800 acres of corn and beans on the farm, raise hogs and even own a welding and fabrication business and driving range on the farm.
A former president of the Rice County Farmers Union, Mike Peterson has been a prominent figure in the local farming community for some time. Last year, he was invited by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, to testify before Congress on the challenges faced by local farmers.
Mike Peterson has been adapting the farm to sustainable agriculture techniques since he was helping his father run the farm as a young man. He said that ever since then, working to make his farm as efficient and sustainable as possible has proven an engaging challenge.
“I’m not one to tell someone else what I’m doing, or to say I’m doing it better, but I enjoy the rewards and challenges of conservation,” he said.
Working alongside his father, Mike helped the farm to shift away from moldboard plowing toward a more limited tillage model, and installed waterways as needed to improve water flow. When Mike and Kay took over the farm, they moved quickly to expand those conservation practices.
That meant switching to strip-till and no-till practices where appropriate and using best management practices when it comes to nutrient application. To reduce erosion, the Petersons have worked through the Conservation Stewardship Program to plant native prairie in critical areas.
Recently, they’ve also been at the forefront of the agriculture industry’s shift toward cover crops. Mike Peterson first experimented with cover crops three years ago, planting a few radishes and other assorted crops with grains from his field.
Last year, Mike planted some 50 acres of cover crop mix with an interseeder from the Rice County SWCD. That experiment went so well that he’s building his own interseeder and could plant up to 400 acres with cover crops.
Peterson noted that the techniques best suited for his farm may vary widely from those that work for other farmers. He expressed gratitude to the SWCD for helping him to find a soil health plan that works well for him, but stressed that constant adjustment is simply part of the job.
“It’s a continual learning process,” he said. “Out of all of the watersheds and the farmers I work with, nobody will proclaim themselves as an expert on cover crops and soil health. But we appreciate the agencies and groups in the county that help us to analyze that.”