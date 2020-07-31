The filing period for School Board elections runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
To file for a seat on the Tri-City United School Board, fill out an application at the TCU District Office, 101 2nd St. NE, Montgomery. Those who feel uncomfortable entering the building due to the coronavirus pandemic may call the office at 507-364-8100 and schedule a curbside service for completing the document. The application fee is $2.
Board members Krista Goettl, Ashley Rosival and Kevin Huber will conclude their four-year terms and have until the end of the filing period to file for re-election.
Affidavits of candidacy for the New Prague School Board are available from the district’s Central Education Campus at 410 Central Avenue N, New Prague. The candidate filing period is open from July 28 to Aug. 11, 2020. The filing fee is $2.
Board members Matt Goldade, Kim Holden and Dennis Havlicek as well as Board Chair Jeanne Kubes will all end their four-year terms. They each have until the end of the filing period to apply for re-election.