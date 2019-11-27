Meeting Santa and eating breakfast go hand in hand this time of year, particularly in the Lonsdale and Montgomery area.
It’s the beginning of the Christmas season, and for local children and their families, the weekend of Dec. 7-8 offers back to back opportunities to share a meal, support local causes and snap some photos with a certain white-haired fellow from the North Pole.
First, from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Tri-City United Early Childhood hosts its annual Breakfast with Santa in the TCU High School commons area.
“This is our annual fundraiser, and we really do use those funds to go back into the program so families can really benefit from our Early Childhood,” said Natalie Eckstein, TCU Early Childhood coordinator.
Early Childhood staff members volunteer to help serve the pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee for families to enjoy. After breakfast, children can gather at the craft tables to make holiday and winter-themed projects to take home later. Story time is another feature of the event that gets children excited for Christmas. Like most years, Montgomery's Kolacky Days royalty will supervise some of the projects.
The event also includes a silent auction, which was introduced last year. Eckstein continues to accept items, and donors can contact her at 507-364-8116 to arrange a pick-up or drop-off location. Her department is looking for a wide variety of items, she said.
Admission to the breakfast is $5 per person, or $25 maximum per family. Children 2 and under are free. All proceeds, from both the breakfast and the silent auction, go to the TCU Early Childhood general fund for all three of the district's locations.
Stop, drop and see Santa
If Saturday isn’t the best morning to meet Santa, there’s a second opportunity the very next day.
For the 16th year in a row, the Lonsdale Fire Department sponsors a Firehouse Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Lonsdale Fire Hall.
The jolly old elf himself will be available for visits between 9 a.m. and noon.
The Firehouse Pancake Breakfast serves all you can eat pancakes with syrup, sausage, juice and other beverages. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and under.