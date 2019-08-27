New staff at Tri-City United Montgomery K-8 include, front from left: Abby Sexe (third grade), Lexi Turgeon (district occupational therapist), Allison Beesley (Middle School Counselor), Hayley Sowieja (agriculture science, careers and tech ed) and Jolene Busch (sixth grade). Back: Shaun Timmerman (middle school science and Project Lead the Way), Lydia Guthridge (second grade), Brooke Gnerer (Speech), Liesel Theusch (middle school math), Noah Stephens-Brown (band director) and Sean Benz (choir director). (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United Public Schools)