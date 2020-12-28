With local governments across Minnesota struggling to reach the state’s lofty rural broadband goals, the federal government has stepped in, delivering a truckload of grant money to a Minnesota-based company expected to deliver fiber-optic coverage throughout southern Minnesota. but questions and concerns abound.
Earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission formally allocated $9.2 billion in rural broadband grants, with Minnesota receiving more than $400 million, the fourth largest of any state.
The biggest winner both nationally and in Minnesota was LTD Broadband. A Nevada-based company, LTD currently provides broadband service throughout the Upper Midwest through a network of more than 1,800 wireless towers covering more than 50,000 square miles. LTD’s service area is centered around southern Minnesota, but it stretches as far south as Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as far west as Huron, South Dakota, and as far north as Alexandria.
With the new grant funding in hand, LTD is set to dramatically expand its reach, entering into a dizzying array of new markets. In Minnesota alone, it’s set to reach more than 100,000 new customers.
A significant number of those new potential customers will be local. A map of the winners created by Cooperative Network Services shows LTD’s projects would dramatically expand fiber-optic coverage locally, especially in rural Le Sueur, Steele and Waseca counties. Rice County would see increased fiber-optic coverage as well, but in more limited areas. Richland Township in the county’s southeast corner is projected to be the project’s biggest beneficiary, but Shieldsville and Bridgewater townships will also benefit.
Statewide, LTD gobbled up more than three-quarters of funding, leaving little room for other providers. One exception was in Nicollet County, where Illinois-based Consolidated Communications picked up a small project near North Mankato and Texas-based AMG Technology Investment group got one funded near Nicollet.
Increasing access to broadband in rural areas has been a priority for years. Without rural broadband, advocates say that rural communities effectively find themselves locked out of educational and economic opportunities at the core of the 21st century economy.
Now, the pandemic has made the need all the more urgent, resulting in dramatic increases in the number of Americans who use the internet to work, study, receive medical care, and enjoy entertainment opportunities from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
At the state level, rural broadband is a rare issue with strong bipartisan support. Legislators have showered the Border-to-Border broadband grant with millions, though the traditional priority was sidelined somewhat as legislators rushed to fill immediate needs caused by the pandemic.
Current state law has a goal of ensuring that every Minnesotan has reliable access to the internet, with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of at least 3 Mbps by 2022. In 2026, those targets will rise to 100 Mbps per second and 20 Mbps per second, respectively.
While he knew that the federal government was going to spend big on rural broadband, Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha expressed surprise that such a large allocation was given to a company he hadn’t even heard of before the announcement.
“We were surprised a relatively unknown company got the majority of the money versus the providers that already exist within the county,” he said.
For years, Rice County has struggled to finish building a comprehensive broadband network, with County Administrator Sara Folstad noting that the county isn’t seen as as high of a priority when compared to other jurisdictions.
Now that funding is finally coming to Rice County, Malecha said that he looks forward to establishing a working relationship with the company that has been tasked with getting the job done over the next decade. While the county has provided assistance to help some broadband projects get across the finish line, most recently with dollars provided through the CARES Act, Malecha said that given LTD’s massive budget it should be able to get the job done.
Still, whether or not the company will be able to achieve its huge promises is a fair question, and one that concerns Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis. While Pettis is familiar with LTD, he noted they traditionally provide only fixed wireless through the air, not fiber optic.
Pettis noted that completing much more modest fiber-optic installations on time has proven a challenge at times even for providers with a great deal of experience providing fiber-optic internet, like CenturyLink and Frontier Communications.
Should LTD’s plans fall through, Pettis said that would leave the county in a tough spot because areas covered through the federal dollars take themselves out of the running for assistance through the state’s Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program.
Even if the project is completed, that would come with its own set of issues. Pettis noted that while many rural residents would fall within the new service area, its patchwork nature leaves many residents out in the cold, and reaching them could become even more inefficient.
"It makes trying to put together some kind of a plan very difficult,” he said.