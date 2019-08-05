Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.