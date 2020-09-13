Northfield Hospital and Clinics is drawing closer to completing the expansion of its Birth Center work that will drastically increase the space available for newborns and their families.
Work expected to be completed this fall includes new labor and delivery rooms, patient rooms, a triage room and water birth suite. The birthing suite is considered a popular alternative for women who prefer natural childbirth. According to NH+C staff, laboring in warm water can feel calming for mothers, reduce the risk of tearing during birth and relieve pain. The suite includes an active birth tub, allowing mothers to get into different positions or allowing a support person to be on the edge of the pool. The tub is accessible from three sides, with the intention of making it easy to monitor and support new mothers.
By January 2021, a new nursery and cesarean section space will be in place, and by next spring, current patient rooms will be remodeled and a larger waiting room will be in place.
Patient rooms will include a queen or hospital bed, baby bath sinks, a soaking tub for hydrotherapy, counter space for personal items, a private fridge, room-darkening blinds, foldable sleeping chairs and seating for family and friends.
According to a press release, the space was designed with feedback from 200 women who recently delivered a baby at the Birth Center.
The Birth Center welcomed 538 babies in 2019. The expansion will allow for 750 per year.
“Expansion helps NH+C better meet both current and future patient needs, and prepares for growth in all the communities we serve,” said NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann. “Additional labor and delivery rooms and postpartum rooms let us accommodate families in the Birth Center, rather than overflow mothers to the medical/surgical floor while the Birth Center is full.”
As part of the hospital expansion project, there will be 7,640 square feet of shelled space on the ground level that could be used for future development.
The $14.7 million project, funded through strategic capital initiatives, was approved by the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board in July 2019.
Current precautions undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 allow for only one designated support person for the full length of stay. The support person must be symptom-free and the lone individual from outside the hospital providing assistance during the hospital stay. That person will be encouraged to stay overnight. The Birth Center also permits one labor support person for the labor and for two hours after delivery.