Area Republicans have chosen a local bank president and 30+ year Minnesota Army National Guard veteran as their nominee to replace Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, in House District 20A.
Republicans selected Brian Pfarr as their nominee for the seat at a contested, delayed convention held over Zoom May 29. The president of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur, Pfarr won their endorsement with more than 70% of the vote.
In addition to Pfarr, two other candidates had sought the GOP nod in District 20A. They were Alan Mackenthun, an Air Force veteran and small business owner, and Marko Popovich, a former member of the New Market Township Board. Both Mackenthun and Popovich chose to abide by their pledge to respect their party’s endorsement. With no competition in August’s Republican Primary, Pfarr will enter November as a favorite against DFLer Erina Prom in the decidedly red-leaning district. Prom currently serves on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board
Shortly before receiving his party’s endorsement, Pfarr was deployed to Minneapolis at the direction of Gov. Tim Walz, to help restore order in a city wracked by riots. Col. Pfarr currently serves as commander of a brigade of more than 1,800 soldiers.
Pfarr’s experience in the Guard has taken him overseas, most notably in 2009-10, when he was deployed to Iraq as part of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. For service on that mission, he was awarded a Bronze Star. Pfarr has also had a significant career in banking. From 2000 to 2005, he served as a farm business management instructor at South Central College, until taking the job as president and ag banker at First Farmers and Merchants Bank.
A longtime Le Sueur resident and former member of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, Pfarr has long been a prominent member of the community. A member of the city’s Economic Development Authority, he’s also actively involved with the local Legion, VFW and Lions Club and serves as finance director at the Church of St. Anne in Le Sueur.
Pfarr said that as he nears the end of his career with the Guard, he’s begun to think of other ways he could serve the community. Long interested in politics, he decided to run for legislature when Vogel announced he would step aside.
Pfarr had warm words for Vogel, who has served the district as representative since 2015. He said that like Vogel, he hopes to use his financial experience to advocate for lower taxes and a smaller, more efficient government.
“I think (Rep. Vogel) did an outstanding job of representing the district,” Pfarr said. “He was known as the ‘numbers guy,’ because he understood finance very well and was able to dig into the true cost into some of the bills being proposed. I have many of those same skills, and I think I can help with that as well.”
Pfarr said that with the state suddenly facing a significant budget deficit, a fiscally cautious approach is needed now more than ever. With the state’s economy in a tailspin, he would strongly oppose a tax increase to balance the budget.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has unquestionably made it harder for candidates to campaign, Pfarr said he’d do his best to get his name out via social media, mailings and other forms of advertising. He expressed optimism that at some point, it might be possible to door knock while taking proper precautions.