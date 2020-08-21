Children ages 4 to 7 itching to participate in a sport might consider hitting the ice.
TCU hockey just began its recruitment process with the season beginning Oct. 1. Registration is free for new skaters (Mini Mites, Mites and Squirts) and families can rent the equipment for free with a check deposit. As far as numbers go, the organization hasn’t placed a cap.
“It’s a ‘the more the merrier’ situation,” said Nicole Jacobs, parent and TCU Hockey Board member. “We have a ton of Mini Mites, which is great because they can keep going. Our team is really young this year, and that’s fabulous.”
The team needs to take precautions this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. A designated COVID-19 person will ensure everyone on the ice is safe and healthy, and only one parent will be allowed on the ice at a time.
But this year also marks a more exciting change for TCU hockey players: the completion of the Trcka Park outdoor hockey rink. The rink is still in the construction process but will be ready for use before the TCU hockey season ends in March.
Like previous years, the team will begin outdoor practices in Montgomery and switch to the indoor rink at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault during colder weather. Jacobs said the Shattuck rink will remain the team’s indoor practice spot even after the outdoor rink in Lonsdale is completed, but the hope is that the team has many opportunities to practice locally.
Families need to commit to an average of two practices per week, sometimes a third on the weekends. Jacobs said coaches understand children are in school during the season and try to schedule practices fairly.
Parents of skaters also commit to a fundraiser around Thanksgiving, which involves selling holiday wreaths. All parents are expected to contribute volunteer hours in one form or another, whether that means driving skaters to games, distributing wreaths, or serving on the board.
About 15 families have children enrolled in TCU hockey, and Jacobs considers that small number a big reason for choosing TCU.
“The coaches know each kid personally and well,” Jacobs said. “It’s a small group; I feel like the one on one connection with the coaches are really there.”
Coaches complete annual CPR training and background checks. Jacobs said they work with each child as though they are the only ones on the ice. She appreciates that they worked with her son Owen, who has autism, to overcome his fear of the buzzer.
“He loves it,” Jacobs said of Owen. “We tried other sports and they’ve been so-so, but he lives and breathes for hockey now. I can’t imagine him playing for someplace else.”