After an emerald ash borer – or EAB – workshop was held in Medford in the beginning of March, a Faribault city employee attending the session returned home to discover that Rice County was also infested with the invasive species – the 22nd county in the state with EAB.
Just months after EAB was discovered in a Medford tree, the Faribault Public Works Department employee contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture about an ash tree on private property that displayed the EAB symptoms he had just learned about early that evening. MDA staff was able to find live EAB larvae and collect a sample for federal identification.
Listed as an invasive species, adult emerald ash borers are flying, metallic emerald green beetles which feed on the leaves of ash trees. Their life cycle is short and precise as they lay eggs in the bark crevices. It is the larvae that are the true killers, destroying the ash trees from the inside out by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
“The Faribault city employee was able to identify signs of EAB thanks to an MDA workshop he attended earlier this month,” said Mark Abrahamson, director of MDA’s plant protection division, in a March 20 press release. “That’s why knowledge of the signs and symptoms of this insect is so important in limiting its spread.”
On April 2, MDA announced that EAB had been identified in Mower County. There, an MDA employee noticed several ash trees along Highway 63 north of Racine with noticeable EAB symptoms. Staff was able to find live EAB larvae and collect a sample for federal identification.
The invasive insect, now found in 35 states, was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB. The state has approximately 1 billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
“Initially our process once we’ve confirmed EAB in a new area is identify and notify all our key stakeholders, the state, the federal government, and then go down to the county and city level to hold a public information meeting,” said Danielle DeVito, a plant health regulatory specialist with MDA. “Since we cannot do that for the sake of public safety due to COVID-19 we are postponing those meetings indefinitely at this time.”
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, DeVito said that it is uncertain to when the meetings will be able to continue as normal. Despite that, however, both Rice and Mower Counties have been placed on emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the areas. This will in theory reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect. A total of 23 Minnesota – including Steele, Rice, Goodhue, Dodge and Mower – are now under a full or partial quarantine to prevent the spread of this highly destructive tree pest.
“Eventually we will plan a public meeting before we go into a formal quarantine for these new counties,” Devito said. “But when you go from an emergency to a formal quarantine, they are identical – it’s just the language and the process we have to go through, there are no real changed between the two.”
In the meantime, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture provides key information regarding EAB, the quarantines, resources for homeowners, and information for natural resource professionals on their website at mda.state.mn.us/eab. These resources include information on how to identify ash trees, EAB damage, and different options for treatment and protection.